Camila Cabello is taking down body shamers one post at a time.

The 22-year-old popstar took to Instagram to share a personal message surrounding body shamers on her stories for her 37 million followers to see.

In a short personal essay on Instagram, the 22-year-old singer opened up about how body-shaming headlines made her feel insecure at first. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Girls, cellulite is normal.

Cabello was looking for a photo to share for the two-year-anniversary of her hit single, “Havana,” and stumbled across headlines that body shamed the young singer.

“I haven’t gone on social media AT ALL with the conscious intention of avoiding things that hurt my feelings, but for a second I forgot while trying to find a pic to post about it being Havana’s 2 year anniversary and my eyes accidentally ran over a headline of people ‘body shaming me',” she wrote in the now-expired Instagram story. “Honestly, first thing I felt was super insecure just IMAGINING what these pictures must look like, oh no! My cellulite! Oh no! I didn’t suck in my stomach! But then I was like…of course there are bad pictures, of course there are bad angles, my body’s not made of f—ing rock, or all muscle for that matter.”

Cabello said the body-shaming and critiquing of women is impacting girls. Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Cabello continued, writing that “the saddest part of young girls growing up in an airbrushed world is they’re seeking a perfection that’s not real.”

The “Señorita” singer said she was writing this for the young girls growing up on social media.

“They’re constantly seeing photoshopped, edited pictures and thinking that’s reality and everyone's eyes gets used to seeing airbrushed bodies and airbrushed skin and suddenly they think THAT’S the norm?!!!” she continued. “It isn’t. It’s fake. AND FAKE IS BECOMING THE NEW REAL. We have a completely unrealistic view of a woman’s body.”

Cabello ended her note with love, signing off with one last important point for all of her followers.

“Girls, cellulite is normal,” she wrote. “Fat is normal. It’s beautiful and natural. I won’t buy into the bull— today!!!! Not today satan. And I hope you don’t either.”

Throughout her career, Cabello has been open to challenging typical celebrity and female stereotypes in the media, shattering the perception that perfection is the norm.

She’s shared memes across her Instagram, including one captioned, “act like a lady, eat like a truck driver” under candid shots of herself eating.

The singer didn't hold back when she spoke about self-love and acceptance. Dave J Hogan

Cabello joins the ranks of other celebrities who don’t have time for body shamers either.

“American Idol” alum and judge on NBC’s “The Voice," Kelly Clarkson, had some choice words for body shamers on Twitter, trolling her with a simple comment: “You’re fat.”

Clarkson clapped back with a spicy tweet of her own, using some colorful language to get her point across.

....and still fucking awesome 😜 https://t.co/LvFgIITaTX — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) July 5, 2017

Brooklyn Decker responded to recent criticism of her post-pregnancy bod looking “gangly” on Twitter, putting the original commenter on blast.

“For the umpteenth time—because people love to comment on my body (or lack thereof) my children sucked the life out of my body and left behind a bag of bones," the “Grace and Frankie" star wrote. "I don’t know what else to tell you. I miss my boobs too—I don’t even know what to call them now.”

Even Jason Momoa fell victim to the body shamers of the internet after being photographed poolside in Venice and dragged for his “dad bod.” Luckily, plenty of his fans had his back on social media, slamming the shamers for the public and unnecessary negativity.