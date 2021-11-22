Camila Cabello debuts mint green hair 1 week after Shawn Mendes split

Camila Cabello just debuted a pretty pastel hair color and it's such a different look for the pop star.

The 24-year-old "Señorita" singer can usually be spotted with her signature long brunette hair, but she appears to be switching things up with a light green hue in her latest Instagram post.

The "Cinderella" star posted two photos of her new do on Monday and captioned the post "I clean up ok 👍🏼."

In the flirty snapshots, Cabello sports wavy, mint green locks and a matching top with a major bow at the shoulders. Even her nail color matched! She also rocked some iridescent eye shadow and a pale pink lip to go with the icy vibe.

In the third photo of the slideshow, the singer can be seen with her dark locks once again as she makes a funny face for the camera. So we have to wonder: Is the mint color just a really convincing wig?

Just last week, Cabello and Shawn Mendes announced that they were breaking up after two years of dating.

“Hi guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” their joint statement read. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

After seeing Cabello's new hairstyle, many of her fans questioned if this new mint do was a clear example of "breakup hair." Either way, Mendes showed his support by "liking" his ex-girlfriend's post.

Cabello and Mendes dated for two years. NDZ / Star Max / GC Images

Cabello was still rocking her brunette locks earlier this week when she snapped a workout selfie and captioned it "sweatin it."

The singer's last major hair change dates back to February 2020 when she rocked a flirty bob while shooting a music video.

In July 2019, the musician also turned heads with a platinum blond lob.

If we had to guess, we'd say her latest strand switch-up is probably temporary, but it would be pretty rad if she kept the look!

