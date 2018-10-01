Get Stuff We Love

You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.

Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

Bye-bye brunette! Kylie Jenner goes platinum blond for 21st birthday

What better way to celebrate turning 21 than finding a new head-turning hair color?
by Ree Hines / / Source: TODAY
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner usually has dark brown hair that's close to her natural color, but she often plays with different looks.Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Kylie Jenner has always been a chameleon when it comes to hair color, so it's no surprise that she decided to to celebrate her landmark birthday with a brand new look.

The reality TV star, makeup mogul and mom to baby Stormi turned 21 Friday, and she got the party started early on social media by showing off her long, platinum blond locks.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BmNAjPgAD7h

In fact, her locks got longer (with extensions) as her birthday got closer!

On Tuesday, the youngest of the "KarJen" siblings shared a photo of her wavy, bright bombshell 'do — teamed up with a feathered "party animal" tiara by designer Alexander Wang.

By Thursday, her hair went from wavy to sleek ...

https://www.instagram.com/p/BmSRxqOA1TA

... and from mid-back to down-to-there:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BmSab2PgAUu

No matter how she decided to style her hair, Jenner paired the look with a different pink ensemble each time.

Of course, this isn't the first time the birthday girl has gone blond.

See her past looks:

The self-professed wig lover often gives the pale shade a go, as she did at last year's Met Gala.

Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017, in New York City.Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

But blond is far from Jenner's most standout hue.

Over the years, she's shown off enviable styles in greens, blues, pinks and more.

Kylie Jenner
Getty Images

Happy birthday, Kylie! Here's to many more years and many more colors.

Kylie Jenner lands on Forbes cover as soon-to-be youngest 'self-made' billionaire

Jul.12.201803:29

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.
MORE FROM today