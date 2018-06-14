Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

To know Bryce Dallas Howard is to respect and genuinely, truly enjoy her company.

She was raised by director Ron Howard and writer Cheryl Alley with an emphasis placed on what was inside, as opposed to her admittedly very beautiful exterior.

“What’s been nice for me is that my mom, growing up, she really focused on character. She wanted us to have character as people. Whenever I would get a compliment about my looks, she’d say, ‘Thank you, but her personality is really the best part of her.’ Or my work ethic,” she said. “Because that was my experience growing up, and because I don’t have much to worry about in the scheme of things — my approach is not to think about it too much.”

Bryce Dallas Howard is a lady in red while promoting "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" Chris Pizzello / AP

Howard — who’s reprising her role as a dinosaur expert in “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” opening Friday — always has a great sense of humor about constantly being mistaken for Hollywood’s other redhead, Jessica Chastain.

“It still happens. It happened last week and it happened the week before that. People within the industry will say, ‘Hi, we met each other before,’” she laughed.

The mom of two — Beatrice, 6, and Theodore, 11, with actor hubby Seth Gabel — is also outspoken and socially conscious. Take the makeup she sported during her “Jurassic” promotional tour. The color choices were no accident.

"Our Pride makeup! June is Pride month and I hadn’t done a post yet. I was wearing a lot of black and we had to bring some color into this. We just made sure to hit every color,” she said.

Here are some of her beauty and skin go-tos.

Clarisonic Mia 2 Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush, $169, Amazon

“The Clarisonic. I did use it and it was amazing and I lost the charger. I recently started using it again and it’s incredible."

Burt's Bees Lip Shimmer, $5, Amazon

“Burt’s Bees — the tinted lip stuff I love.”

Alba Botanica Hawaiian, Aloe & Green Tea Oil-Free Moisturizer, $10, Amazon

“I like anything that is more on the natural side. Alba — I have all their shampoos and conditioners and they have great moisturizers. They have a Hawaii line that I like.”

Retrouve Skin Brilliance Priming Pads, $65, Net-a-Porter

“There’s this line that is super-duper expensive. I am still milking that stuff. It’s so beautiful. It’s pretty amazing.”

Blinc Mascara, $26, Sephora

“Blinc mascara is so good. I used it today. Look! I have the liner on top but it hits the lash line and you just use water to take it off.”

