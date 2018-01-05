Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

We just rang in 2018, but Bruno Mars’ new video for the remix of his song “Finesse” is taking us back to the ‘90s. The singer released the video, which features hip-hop artist Cardi B, last night, after teasing it to Twitter fans earlier in the day.

Start your 2018 with Big Bronx Boogie Herself @iamcardib and I Midnight Tonight EST #Finesse pic.twitter.com/eFEXl3vb2Z — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) January 3, 2018

The “Finesse” video is undoubtedly an ode to all things ‘90s, and Mars dedicated it to one of his favorite TV shows from the decade, “In Living Color.”

If you haven’t watched the video yet, get ready for a major dose of nostalgia, because Mars and company dress up in the hottest ‘90s styles, and give shoutouts to some of the decade's major cultural moments.

At the beginning of the video, Mars and Cardi B get creative with paint and spray paint, reenacting a scene from the “In Living Color” theme song. He also dances alongside a crew of female dancers, who remind us of the Fly Girls from the show.

The Fly Girls make a comeback in Mars' new video. YouTube

In her ripped acid wash denim cutoffs, bold neon jacket and oversized hoop earrings, Cardi B looks like a blast from the past in spot-on ‘90s attire. Add in some tube socks, a backwards baseball cap ("Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," anyone?!) and her bold pink eye shadow, and the singer reminds us a lot of TLC’s Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes!

Cardi B channels multiple '90s fashion trends. YouTube

Mars and his boys get in on the fun, too, with vertical-striped tops reminiscent of one of our favorite childhood stars — Cory Matthews from “Boy Meets World” — and lots of denim.

Another ‘90s fave, flip-up sunglasses, also make an appearance.

Flip-up sunglasses were a popular '90s trend. YouTube

Not to be outdone, the girls join in the ‘90s theme with on-trend crop tops, vertical stripes and bold colors.

And that, folks, is how you do '90s style!