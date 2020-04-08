Bruce Willis shaves his daughter Tallulah's head during quarantine

Many people have been attempting to trim their own hair while in quarantine (resulting in some hilarious results). Others — including Bruce Willis’s daughter Tallulah — are simply shaving it all off!

Tallulah Willis, 26, the youngest daughter of Willis, 65, and his ex-wife, Demi Moore, 57, shared a video of her dad carefully giving her a buzz cut.

Tallulah’s sister, Rumer, 31, also tried her hand with the clippers while their dad offered some advice from the sidelines: “It doesn’t have to be too short on the top.”

Afterward, Rumer snapped some beautiful photos of Tallulah’s new ‘do.

“Shaved this nugget’s head today,” she wrote on Instagram.

With her new ‘do, Tallulah is channeling one of her mom’s iconic past looks. Moore famously shaved her head for her starring role in “G.I. Jane,” released in 1997.

Like mother, like daughter! Demi Moore famously shaved her head in the '90s for her part in "G.I. Jane." Ron Galella, Ltd. / WireImage

Tallulah, a designer and model, is no stranger to gorgeously edgy hairstyles. Up until recently, she was rocking an electric blue look.

She also sported a similar buzz cut back in 2015, and now seems like a great time to return to the chic and ultra low-maintenance look.

She rocked a similar look back in 2015. Grant Lamos IV / Getty Images

Tallulah, Rumer, and their sister Scout, 28, have been spending lots of quality time with their parents during the lockdown. Willis and Moore, who divorced in 2000 but have remained on supportive and friendly terms, appear to be quarantining together with their grown kids.

Tallulah recently shared a cute photo of the family wearing matching striped pajamas.

Last month, Moore also posted a photo of herself, her daughters, and Tallulah’s boyfriend, film director Dillon Buss, working on a family photo project.

If anyone else in the family is inspired to try a buzz cut during these times of social distancing, Bruce Willis would probably be happy to lend a hand!