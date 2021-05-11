Better than blond! Britney Spears debuted a new hair color and fans are very excited

Britney Spears is adding some color to her life.

On Monday, the “Toxic” singer, known for her blond locks, posted a pair of photos of herself on Instagram with pink hair.

“Miss pussycat loves to bite ... be careful ladies and gentlemen,” she captioned the photo, which also captured her wearing a leopard catsuit.

The new look had fans freaking out.

“OMG OMG PINK HAIR PINK HAIR,” someone wrote.

“Pinkney!!!!” another person commented.

“Love the pink hair !!!!!” someone else exclaimed.

Spears also posted a video of herself dancing in the suit and showing off her hair.

“SHE WANTS TO MOVE !!!!!” she captioned the clip.

Spears has been making a splash on social media recently.

In March, she shared rare photos of her sons, Sean and Jayden Federline.

"I haven’t posted pictures of them for some time cause they’re at the age where they want to express their own identities and I totally get it," she wrote, in part. "But I went out of my way to make this cool edit and guess what .... They’re finally letting me post it !!!"

Earlier this month, Spears also posted a video on Instagram, with a caption responding to the multiple documentaries about her.

"Geez !!!! 2021 is definitely way better than 2020 but I never knew it was gonna be like THIS !!!! So many documentaries about me this year with other people's takes on my life ... what can I say … I’m deeply flattered !!!!" she wrote.

The pop star also recently went viral for a bizarre sandwich tutorial she posted on Instagram last month. It shows her attempting to re-create a dish from a place in New York City called Schlotzsky's.

"I did it guys …I recreated the meanest sandwich 🥪 known to mankind !!!! Now where’s my trophy 🏆 ????" she wrote in the caption.