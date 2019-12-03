British Fashion Awards bring out some stunning celebrity styles — see the looks!

From floor-length chiffon sleeves to extreme nail art, the British Fashion Awards in London on Monday night did not disappoint.
Some celebrities donned their most outlandish looks for the event, while others went a more classic route.
Julia Roberts definitely fell in the latter of those two categories, styling her look with a sparkly black Armani jumpsuit. She paired the classic look with dangling blue flower earrings and posed for photos with Giorgio Armani himself, as well as Cate Blanchett.
Blanchett wore a gold Armani dress cinched in at the waist with an elaborate ruffled deep V neckline.
Blanchett and Roberts later got to present Armani with the Outstanding Achievement award.
Rihanna also took home an award for her brand Fenty in the Urban Luxe category. She went the monochromatic route with a short teal dress with matching shoes and sheer cover up.
Shailene Woodley wore a long, navy, puffer-style dress by Moncler x Pierpaolo Piccioli. It even had a hood!
Naomi Campbell stunned in a sparkling, floor length gown by Alexander McQueen. She was presented with the Fashion Icon award for her “incredible contribution to the fashion industry, her world-renowned career as a supermodel, as well as her philanthropist work with charities and incredible efforts for a more diverse and equal future, especially in Africa,” according to the British Fashion Council.
New York City manicurist and Instagram celebrity Mei Kawajiri donned a pink number complete with elaborate fingernails for her appearance at the awards.
Tracee Ellis Ross wore a midi floral dress onstage but walked the red carpet in white.
Emilia Clarke picked out this bright yellow dress that featured floor-length chiffon sleeves.
Supermodel Jourdan Dunn wore a short earth-tone dress and her hair in a sleek bob. She paired the look with strappy gold stiletto sandals.
Rita Ora wore a black and white column dress with bright blue eye paint that matched the swirling pattern of her outfit.
Model Winnie Harlow rocked a bob along with her fitted red dress with ruffles.
Actress Lily James wore a white dress with a giant gold bow.
Adut Akech wore the color of the season, emerald, to walk the red carpet. She would later win "Model of the Year" during the ceremony.
Christeene Vale, known mononymously as Christeene, wore a yellow dress with long sleeves and a black wig and fairy wings.
Sandra Oh looked gorgeous as she walked the red carpet in a high neck purple gown with black lace.
Swedish actress Noomi Rapace also went with a monochromatic look, donning all red to walk the red carpet.