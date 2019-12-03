British Fashion Awards bring out some stunning celebrity styles — see the looks!

From floor-length chiffon sleeves to extreme nail art, the British Fashion Awards in London on Monday night did not disappoint.

Some celebrities donned their most outlandish looks for the event, while others went a more classic route.

Julia Roberts definitely fell in the latter of those two categories, styling her look with a sparkly black Armani jumpsuit. She paired the classic look with dangling blue flower earrings and posed for photos with Giorgio Armani himself, as well as Cate Blanchett.

Julia Roberts wears an Armani jumpsuit at The Fashion Awards 2019. Tim Whitby/BFC / Getty Images

Blanchett wore a gold Armani dress cinched in at the waist with an elaborate ruffled deep V neckline.

Cate Blanchett talks to the media at The British Fashion Awards 2019 on December 2 in London. Gareth Cattermole/BFC / Getty Images

Blanchett and Roberts later got to present Armani with the Outstanding Achievement award.

Julia Roberts and Cate Blanchett present Giorgio Armanio with the Outstanding Achievement Award. John Phillips/BFC / Getty Images

Rihanna also took home an award for her brand Fenty in the Urban Luxe category. She went the monochromatic route with a short teal dress with matching shoes and sheer cover up.

Rihanna stuns on the red carpet in a light teal monochromatic look. Jeff Spicer/BFC / Getty Images

Shailene Woodley wore a long, navy, puffer-style dress by Moncler x Pierpaolo Piccioli. It even had a hood!

Shailene Woodley wears a puffer style dress to the British Fashion Awards. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

Naomi Campbell stunned in a sparkling, floor length gown by Alexander McQueen. She was presented with the Fashion Icon award for her “incredible contribution to the fashion industry, her world-renowned career as a supermodel, as well as her philanthropist work with charities and incredible efforts for a more diverse and equal future, especially in Africa,” according to the British Fashion Council.

Naomi Campbell poses for the cameras. Karwai Tang / WireImage

New York City manicurist and Instagram celebrity Mei Kawajiri donned a pink number complete with elaborate fingernails for her appearance at the awards.

Mei Kawajiri shows off her nails. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross wore a midi floral dress onstage but walked the red carpet in white.

Tracee Ellis Ross looks beautiful onstage at The Fashion Awards 2019. Jeff Spicer/BFC / Getty Images

Emilia Clarke picked out this bright yellow dress that featured floor-length chiffon sleeves.

Emilia Clarke wears bright yellow to walk the red carpet. Karwai Tang / WireImage

Supermodel Jourdan Dunn wore a short earth-tone dress and her hair in a sleek bob. She paired the look with strappy gold stiletto sandals.

Supermodel Jourdan Dunn poses for photographers at the Fashion Awards. Samir Hussein / Samir HusseinWireImage

Rita Ora wore a black and white column dress with bright blue eye paint that matched the swirling pattern of her outfit.

Rita Ora makes a statement with a swirling design on her dress and in her eye makeup. Karwai Tang / WireImage

Model Winnie Harlow rocked a bob along with her fitted red dress with ruffles.

Model Winnie Harlow poses on the red carpet. Jeff Spicer/BFC / Getty Images

Actress Lily James wore a white dress with a giant gold bow.

Lily James rocks a giant bow at the Fashion Awards. Karwai Tang / WireImage

Adut Akech wore the color of the season, emerald, to walk the red carpet. She would later win "Model of the Year" during the ceremony.

Model Adut Akech looks beautiful in an emerald dress as she walks the red carpet. Jeff Spicer/BFC / Getty Images

Christeene Vale, known mononymously as Christeene, wore a yellow dress with long sleeves and a black wig and fairy wings.

Christeene wears wings to the The Fashion Awards. Christeene is an American drag queen, performance artist, singer-songwriter and rapper. Jeff Spicer/BFC / Getty Images

Sandra Oh looked gorgeous as she walked the red carpet in a high neck purple gown with black lace.

Sandra Oh rocks purple and black lace. Karwai Tang / WireImage

Swedish actress Noomi Rapace also went with a monochromatic look, donning all red to walk the red carpet.