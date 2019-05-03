Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

May 3, 2019, 9:20 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Ragan Clark

Brie Larson chopped her hair into a bold look that's perfectly fitting for a superhero star.

It’s only natural that the “Captain Marvel” star would be brave enough to try a new look, and it seems her courage has paid off with this new ‘do.

Not to mention, this sleek, blond bob is the perfect way to welcome summer.

At the “Avengers: Endgame” premiere just last month, her long locks cascaded past her shoulders, but with the premiere behind her and a new chapter ahead, there’s no better time to change it up.

Larson’s first Instagram post sharing the new cut was nonchalant enough (a congratulatory post to her friend Melinda Lee Holm, who launched a beauty line), but that didn’t stop fans from noticing and commenting on how much they loved the look.

This isn’t the first time she’s chopped he hair short, but she usually opts for a cut that hits her shoulders rather than a full bob that stops just below her chin.

See Brie Larson's past hairstyles:

Cute curls

Brie Larson in 2002 at the "Crossroads" premiere. SGranitz / WireImage

Let's not forget Larson's child star days, where she embraced golden ringlets and bangs that swept across her forehead.

Baby bangs

Jerod Harris / Getty Images

In years past, she’s experimented with her style. She was even a redhead for a stint, wearing the color with chopped microbangs.

Sweet and simple

Larson attends the Oscars on Feb. 28, 2016. Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Larson chose a romantic half-updo with a center part for the Academy Awards in 2016.

Super sleek

Larson speaks onstage during an "Avengers: Endgame" press conference on April 7. Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

She’s also worn her hair long and straight, as seen here at the press tour promoting “Avengers: Endgame.”

Who’s to say where she’ll take her hair next, but for now, we’re totally supporting this bold bob style. With this powerful new haircut, we have no doubt that Larson will be harder, better, faster and stronger than ever before as she takes on the world one style move at a time.