Erica Anderson was never one of those little girls who dreamed of wearing her mom's wedding dress one day. But on a sunny afternoon in June 2015, the mother of two married her high school sweetheart in the same dress her mom wore back in 1971.

Originally, Anderson envisioned a different vibe for her nuptials. But when the Oregon resident decided to change her venue just months before the big day, fate intervened.

"I was trying to set up our beach wedding, which would have been about three hours away from us. No one would respond to the emails. It was so disorganized. I wanted to enjoy my special day and not be stressed so I asked my (now) husband and mom if we could switch to our backyard. The only weekend that worked was less than a month away, but they agreed we could do it," Anderson told TODAY Style.

Due to the short notice, Anderson's wedding gown wasn't going to arrive in time for her backyard bash, so she had to come up with a backup plan.