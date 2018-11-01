Bride's bouquet toss helps her brother pull off surprise engagement

While many brides might not be too happy about sharing the spotlight on their big day, that wasn't the case here.

"I didn't see it like that at all,'' she said. "I feel like it made it better."

"Words can't really explain how much that meant for her to share her day with me like that,'' her brother said. "It shows what kind of a person she really is."

Savannah Gore went to her boyfriend's sister's wedding and came away with an engagement ring of her own from Matthew Murphree. Creative Dust.

Amie Murphree had two of her bridesmaids make sure that Gore was positioned in the front when it came time for the bouquet toss. She also didn't throw it because her friends that didn't know about the surprise had all told her they were going to be the ones to catch the bouquet, so she didn't want to risk it.

They also skipped the garter toss because the younger Murphree's pocket was bulging with the ring box and they were afraid Gore would notice.

"I didn't want to take any chances that it got messed up,'' Amie Murphree said. "I think Savannah stayed in shock for the rest of the night."

Amie Murphree had no problems sharing the spotlight with her brother on her wedding day. Creative Dust.

The unfortunate damper on the moment is that cards and wedding gift money were stolen out of a cage-like box on the other side of the banquet hall during the proposal, the siblings said. They are trying to track down the thief, but half the money the couple had banked on for their honeymoon was taken.

Matthew Murphree and Gore, who will be attending Calhoun Community College together in the fall, are planning on getting married next spring.

Will there be any engagements at that reception?

"Not that I know of,'' Murphree said. "Yet."

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.