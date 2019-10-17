Lyndsey Raby got upstaged at her wedding — and she’s not mad about it.

“Everyone is still talking about my flower girls,” Raby told TODAY Style.

That's because the flower girls in question are Raby’s grandmothers — Wanda Grant, 76, Betty Brown, 72, Kathleen Brown, 90, and Joyce Raby, 72.

Lyndsey Raby's grandmothers were her flower girls. Courtesy of Natalie Caho Photography

“I’m so lucky,” the 24-year-old bride gushed. “A lot of women don’t get one grandparent at their wedding and I was blessed to have all of them.”

All four ladies wore matching pale blue dresses to the nuptials in Benton, Tennessee, on Sept. 22. Betty Brown — the “proper one” — insisted that the gowns be floor-length.

“Betty made it clear she didn't want her legs showing,” Raby said. But Kathleen Brown, Betty's mother, would probably have been OK with a shorter hemline, Raby suggested.

Lyndsey Raby describes 90-year-old Kathleen Brown as "the sassiest little thing in the world." Courtesy of Natalie Caho Photography

“My great-grandmother is the sassiest little thing in the world,” Raby said. “She’s single and always looking for a man." (Potential suitors should have a sweet tooth as Brown is known to hide MoonPies and Little Debbie cakes in her dishwasher, according to the bride.)

For Raby, one of the sweetest moments was watching Joyce Raby, her now-husband Tanner's grandmother, bond with the other women.

“They’re all besties now and talking on Facebook," Raby shared. But the receptionist isn’t surprised that everyone gets along so well.

“Family is the most important thing to all of us,” she explained.

Lyndsey Raby said her grandmothers, "couldn't wait" to be flower girls. Courtesy of Natalie Caho Photography

Natalie Caho, who photographed the event, said it was a day she will never forget.

“I was not expecting the level of sass that these girls brought. Their energy all day was that of a little girl who was in the same position,” Caho told TODAY Style. “It truly just goes to show that age is just a number.”