Coronavirus has already prompted countless couples to postpone their weddings. And as many Americans brace themselves for the economic impact of the pandemic, fashion designer Brandon Maxwell is lending a helping hand to a few brides in need.

On Monday, Maxwell announced that he will give away wedding dresses to three lucky brides.

"As a company who has been fortunate to play a small part in so many women’s special days, we realize the current crisis and the economic repercussions from it may have already deeply affected you. In times of darkness we must look to the light, and we believe an optimistic moment to look forward to is important," Maxwell wrote on Instagram.

Download the TODAY app for the latest coverage on the coronavirus outbreak.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

The designer, who has worked with A-list stars like Lady Gaga, is also enlisting the help of milliner Gigi Burris and jeweler Eva Fehren, who will donate veils and wedding bands.

In order to enter, brides simply need to email their wedding details and stories to yourspecialday@brandonvmaxwell.com by March 30. Maxwell, Burris and Fehren will review all submissions and notify the three lucky winners on April 1.

Spanx founder Sara Blakely is also stepping up to help brides affected by coronavirus. Last week, she offered to loan her beautiful wedding gown to anyone who might need it.

"My heart is breaking for all the brides out their having to cancel and postpone their special day so I thought why not offer my dress to more amazing women! Hoping this will possibly help ease someone’s plans during this time. So if you’re a size 4 or 6 and want to borrow my wedding dress, comment below. Please tag anyone and everyone who needs to see this and feel free to share it!" she wrote on Instagram, and explained that she's already let two friends borrow the dress before.

Just a few days ago, Maxwell and his team also vowed to use their design skills to make gowns for hospitals in need.

“In response to this global crisis, we are now focusing our creative efforts on manufacturing PPE (personal protective equipment), starting with gowns. We have spent the last week researching the appropriate medical textiles to create these gowns and are proud to provide these much needed items to the doctors and nurses on the front lines of this crisis,” he announced on Instagram.

The team plans on expanding their work to making masks as well in the coming days: “As more information becomes available on how to manufacture medical grade masks and gloves, we will transition in to doing so. Any information you can share for donation locations or organizations would be greatly appreciated.”

Maxwell joins a growing list of designers and fashion brands who are helping with coronavirus relief efforts. Last week, Christian Siriano and his sewing team volunteered to make masks for front-line health care workers. Hanes Brands is now producing cotton face masks in the United States and Gap Inc. also offered its services.

In France, luxury company The Kering Group is using its factories to manufacture masks and Zara's parent company, Inditex, is producing face masks for Spanish first responders.