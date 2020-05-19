If spending more time at home has inspired you to step up your beauty game and give yourself a little TLC, style expert Bobbie Thomas has you covered!

Thomas shared her go-to remedies to help you from the top of your head (aka your hair) down to your toes. The best part is that you already have most of these superhero products at home — you probably just haven't tried them in your beauty routine yet.

Skin care

All it takes is sugar and olive oil to make a DIY exfoliator. Bobbie Thomas

Does your skin need a bit of extra moisture? You're not alone! Try adding some olive oil to your bath. Just like coconut oil, olive oil is a great natural moisturizer.

You can also use it to exfoliate by adding some sugar. This combination works particularly well to create a lip scrub.

Or how about as a makeup brush cleaner? Especially now, it's important to regularly clean our makeup brushes and olive oil is an easy cleaning agent that won't be too harsh on the bristles.

Hands

If your skin is dry and irritated, try using a mashed potato and olive oil. Bobbie Thomas

If you find your hands are dry from constantly washing them, here are some easy ways to soothe your skin using items in your pantry. Thomas has easy solutions depending on your needs.

To calm irritation: Mash a small potato and mix with a teaspoon of olive oil or even milk.

To hydrate skin: Use an avocado or a banana, grab some raw oatmeal and mix with honey.

To soften dark spots: Squeeze a lemon and mix the juice with some baking soda and honey.

For any of these treatments, Thomas says you can roughly eyeball the ingredients. Then apply the mixture, wrap your hands in a plastic bags, place a warm washcloth over them and allow to sit for around 5 to 15 minutes. You can put on some music, light a candle and use it as time to destress.

Hydrate dry hands with a mixture of pantry staples. Bobbie Thomas

Hair

Green tea and apple cider vinegar are the secret to treating a dry scalp. Bobbie Thomas

Thomas has lots of easy DIY solutions to keep your hair healthy. She says skipping shampoo can be great for your hair, but not the best for your scalp, so she recommends trying one of these treatments.

For scalp build-up or flakiness: Use coconut oil and sugar as a scalp scrub.

For dry scalp: Mix green tea and apple cider vinegar together.

For an oily scalp: Combine egg whites and lemon.

For dry hair: Mix apple cider vinegar with eggs and honey. Thomas mentioned that eggs are rich in vitamins A, D and E, as well as, fatty acids and sulfur.

Feet

Make your own foot peel using some items in your medicine cabinet. Bobbie Thomas

Sandals season is here! Even if we aren't straying far from home, it's still exciting to celebrate warmer days with a DIY pedicure. You can make your own at-home foot peel, similar to the highly-rated Baby Foot peel, by mixing fresh lemon juice, uncoated aspirin and some epsom salt. Apply this mixture to your feet, wrap it in plastic and let it sit.

If you're looking for a foot soak that works, mix white vinegar, warm water, salt and Listerine. Yes, the mouth wash. Thomas said the benzoic acid and alcohol in the brand's formula along with the vinegar will help gently exfoliate your feet.