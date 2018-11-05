Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Fake eyelashes add another level of glam to any look, but they aren't always the easiest to apply, especially for beginners.

Sure, you can opt for eyelash extensions, but if you would rather have a more temporary solution for special occasions, fake eyelashes (or falsies) are for you.

TODAY Style Squad member Bobbie Thomas is here to help you look your best by dishing out everything you need to know about false eyelashes.

Tip No. 1: Let your own lashes guide you.

Not all false eyelashes are created equal, so half the battle is finding a pair that's right for you. If you have shorter lashes, resist the urge to compensate with an ultralong style. If your lashes are longer and more sparse, don't try to fill them in with shorter, thicker styles. And if you have lighter coloring, opt for a brown pair of lashes instead of harsh black, and vice versa. Aim to enhance your own lashes with a style that mimics what your mama gave you.

Tip No. 2: Take the edge off.

Our own lash cycle results in mixed lengths, so avoid styles with an even, blunt edge where all of the lashes are the exact same length. Those styles are great for a fashion forward or retro look, but not ideal for everyday.

These are a personal favorite of mine.

This national best-seller is known for adding length and volume without looking unnatural.

Tip No. 3: Be clear.

Most strips of false eyelashes are set on a black band, which can look like a thin line of eyeliner when applied, but are also prone to showing imperfections and errors in alignment. Those made with a clear band are ideal for beginners, as they make it easier to camouflage mistakes and flaws in application. The invisible effect of fuller lashes without the black line is perfect for daytime casual or a striking bold lip that looks more modern with clean eyes.

Tip No. 4: Get the right glue.

It's important to know if you're sensitive to latex or not as many adhesives contain the ingredient. For those who are sensitive, opt for latex-free formulas, such as Duo's Clear Brush-On Adhesive and Go Girl Hypoallergenic Glue. For those without allergies, Duo's Dark-Tone Adhesive is popular choice.

Perfect for those who love a natural makeup look, this clear adhesive is latex-free so it shouldn't irritate sensitive eyes.

Dancers love this glue because "the glue sticks better then any I have ever tried before and easily removes," according to one review.

It dries dark, holds great and blends better than most clear glues.

Tip No. 5: Find fishtail tweezers.

Another way to ensure a successful eyelash experience is to use what pros call fishtail tweezers (sometimes called eyelash applicators).

This small, clamp-style tool can be used to gently nudge your faux pair into place and help everything gel together.

Although the basic metal tool easily gets the job done, another dollar can buy a better version with soft rubber-trimmed tips.

This story was first published on April 25, 2014.