Emma Stone

Emma Stone rocked her satin pantsuit, but if you're worried about taking such a bold fashion risk, try going for classic flared pants. Vivian Cheung

We love the look of a pantsuit on the red carpet, and this contrasting combination on Emma Stone is really striking. To change it up a little, we swapped the cropped silhouette of the pants to a flared look to provide some balance to her stunning plunge neckline. We also shortened her jacket to highlight her playful pink belt. The reimagined look is a bit more streamlined, almost like a jumpsuit!

Viola Davis

With her cool '70s-inspired hair and hoop earrings, we thought Viola Davis' dress could look equally as fabulous if it was a one-shoulder gown. Vivian Cheung

Viola Davis knows how to pull off bold colors on the red carpet, and this hot pink gown is no exception. Taking a cue from her '70s-inspired hairstyle, a one-shoulder gown would offer a sleek finish to her silhouette without competing with her full hair and fun hoops.

Camila Alves

Camila Alves stunned in her white, off-the-shoulder ballgown. She accessorized the look with a gorgeous ruby-red necklace that could inspire the color of her entire gown. Vivian Cheung

White was a big trend on the red carpet this year, but sometimes (in our real, off-the-red-carpet lives) wearing a white dress can feel a bit too bridal. This remixed version of Alves' look takes inspiration from the beautiful, pear-shaped rubellites in her 73-carat Chopard necklace. A jewel tone could offer second life to a pre-worn white gown, especially with a dark ombre dip on the hem.

Allison Williams

Allison Williams looked beautiful in her flesh-tone ballgown! If you want to try the look, but might be worried the minimalist color isn't completely for you, try adding a velvet bow in a bold, complementary color. Vivian Cheung

This nude-hued dress blends beautifully with Allison Williams' porcelain skin for a delicate, minimal look. For the remix, a burgundy bow belt shows the possibility of adding a rich pop of color with a simple strip of velvet. Don't be afraid to play with texture and combine luxurious elements to add visual interest!

Laurie Metcalf

Laurie Metcalf stunned in her pale pink long-sleeve gown. For those who might have a similar dress at home and want to give it an update, add matching broaches to the shoulders for some pizzazz. Vivian Cheung

Another way to make a nude dress pop is with an unexpected accessory. Instead of the usual statement necklace or pair of chandelier earrings, try wearing two of the same brooches like epaulets — or, you could place them along your waistline to mimic an embellished belt buckle for a unique touch.

Lindsey Vonn

All of the elements of Lindsey Vonn's gown made for a fun and bold look. We re-envisioned the gown by opening up the neckline and adding a slip. The results are equally as gorgeous as the original! Vivian Cheung

Lindsey Vonn's custom Christian Siriano dress dares to mix fringe, tulle, sequins, mesh and more. For another take, removing the sheer layer on top would help open up the neckline, while a chic, berry-red lip would add balance to the full hemline.

Betty Gabriel

Betty Gabriel made a striking statement in this teal gown with a plunging neckline. If you want to rock a similar look without going quite so low, simply add a bandeau in a matching color for more coverage. Vivian Cheung

A bare, plunging neckline can be really striking on the red carpet. If you dream of wearing a dress like this, but need a little more support for bigger "girlfriends," you could add a bandeau in the same color. If possible, steal some fabric from the hemline or opt for a sheer effect with a stretch mesh or tulle fabric.

TODAY Style Squad member and author of "The Power of Style," Bobbie Thomas shares the buzz about beauty, fashion and more on TODAY and at Bobbie.com. Follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.