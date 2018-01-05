Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

What's the ultimate antidote to dull winter skin? An arsenal of radiance-boosting beauty buys!

It all starts with your complexion and a great skin care routine, of course, but lotions and potions alone won’t do it. That’s where the highlighter comes in.

For that covetable, lit-from-within glow, you have to try a highlighter. And the Bobbi Brown Shimmer Brick ($48), a lustrous, superfine five-shade powder, has a litany of accolades and millions of devotees.

Bobbi Brown Shimmer Brick, $48, Sephora

Bobbi Brown

There are only a few legendary products that are beloved by makeup pros and rookies alike, win countless awards and stand the test of time in what can often feel like trend-driven industry. This is one of them. Its cult-classic status is on par with Maybelline Great Lash Mascara, Nars Orgasm Blush, La Mer Crème De La Mer Moisturizing Cream and Clé de Peau Concealer. And like the other hall-of-famers, this highlighting compact totally lives up to the hype.

Adding to its distinction is the fact that it has held a top spot on the brand’s best-seller list since making its debut in 2003. And its popularity continues to soar. Today, nearly 15 years later, one is sold somewhere in the world every minute!

Not that we’re surprised. This iconic illuminator comes in five different color variations (bronze, rose, pink quartz, beige and nectar), which means there’s a hue that’s right for you, your mom, your best friend, your cousin ... you get the picture.

And while it’s certainly not cheap — with its flattering hues and soft-focus effect — fans say this holy-grail luminizer is well worth the investment.

Need to shop around before you decide? Below are glow-getting formulas for every budget.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Sugar Glow Palette, $40, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Wet n Wild MegaGlo Highlighting Palette, $15, Amazon

Amazon

L'Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Glow Nude Highlighter Palette, $12, Amazon

Amazon

Revlon Highlighting Palette, $7, Amazon

Amazon

e.l.f. Illuminating Palette, $6, Amazon