/ Source: TODAY By Chrissy Callahan

The bride wore ... pink!

Malin Akerman chose an unconventional blush-colored wedding dress to walk down the aisle in Tulum, Mexico, this weekend. The "Billions" actress married actor Jack Donnelly (known for his role in the BBC show "Atlantis") on the beach as waves crashed in at their feet and turned the bottom of her pink dress into an ombre effect.

"This Is Us" star Mandy Moore also recently tied the knot in a pale pink dress, which made us wonder: Is blush the new white?

Akerman wore a pink gown from one of her favorite designers. Courtesy of MemoryBox Photography

Akerman worked with stylist Molly Fishkin-Levin to find a unique gown for her second wedding (she was formerly married to drummer Roberto Zincone), which turned out to be this satiny slip dress from one of her favorite brands, Cushnie.

"I’ve worn many of their pieces to events and have always felt so chic and cool in their stuff," the actress told Brides in an exclusive interview. "I decided on a color instead of white because it’s the second time 'round and I wanted it to be different."

The dress featured a plunging neckline, a major slit and beautiful strap detailing that fell down her shoulders ever so slightly. Akerman kept her accessories simple, opting for earrings, a bit of jewelry on each hand and a pretty bouquet of purple blooms and pampas grass.

The happy couple met through Akerman’s sister. Courtesy of MemoryBox Photography

As for her beauty look? Well, Akerman kept that fuss-free, too. According to Brides, the actress asked friend Maranda Widlund for a "fresh-and-glowy" makeup look, and she swept her hair up into a beachy updo. Keeping with the wedding's casual-chic theme, the gorgeous bride walked down the aisle barefoot.

Akerman and Donnelly first met through her sister's boyfriend, and opted for a wedding in Tulum for special reasons.

"The environment is very important to us, so we were drawn to Tulum, and Papaya Playa especially, because of the way they take great care in preserving the Mayan Jungle," Ackerman told the magazine. "The scenery is absolutely breathtaking and the first time we saw it in person we fell in love with the boho vibes and gorgeous beach."

The wedding location held special meaning for the couple. Courtesy of MemoryBox Photography

The couple exchanged vows in the water and enlisted their siblings and Akerman's son, Sebastian, to take part in the wedding party. A beautiful dinner reception followed the ceremony, with the happy couple renting out a section of a hotel to make the celebration feel even more intimate.

Akerman was glowing! Courtesy of MemoryBox Photography

"The reception was incredible. Everyone was laughing, the place looked beautiful, we danced for hours and it ended with everyone jumping in the pool. We finished the night happy and wet," Akerman said.

The cakes looked delicious! Courtesy of MemoryBox Photography

Sounds like a great start to happily ever after!