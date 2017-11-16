Blake Shelton says he owes his Sexiest Man Alive cover to 'the power of Hoda!'

"That's the power of Hoda!" he said, echoing a tweet he sent out when the announcement was made Tuesday evening:

As we all know, Hoda Kotb has been Shelton's biggest supporter for years. She even dressed up like him for Halloween this year! So it can't hurt to have her as his unofficial fan club organizer.

"I'm just over here wallowing in my sexiness," he told the ladies when they all got on the line, then discussed the elaborate ways he went about informing his fellow "Voice" coach Adam Levine (who was Sexiest Man 2013). There was a short video that aired on "The Voice" where Shelton took his blindfolded pal to a building featuring a giant poster of himself on the cover of People.

In all seriousness, Shelton said Levine tried to alert him that this is bigger than he realizes. "He pulled me aside ... and said, 'You don't even understand what a big of a deal this is.'"

"I said, 'I'm glad they asked me; it just proves that sucking [my gut] in for years works.'"