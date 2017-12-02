Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Blake Lively has been keeping her hairstylists very busy recently.

As we've been reporting, the actress, who is currently filming "The Rhythm Section," has been dazzling us in recent weeks by sporting entirely new looks that render her virtually unrecognizable.

And her most recent turn of tresses has us amazed all over again!

💋 #TheRhythmSectionMovie A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Jan 14, 2018 at 2:30pm PST

Lively, 30, is playing Stephanie Patrick, a woman who seeks revenge after her family is killed in a terrorist attack. And Patrick must be a true quick-change artist: Lively shared a selfie from a setside trailer over the weekend with her hair styled all in black, a look that had us doing a double take.

It's a similar cut to the one she showed in early December, in an image that might have been direct from the film itself:

👦🏻 #TheRhythmSectionMovie A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Dec 2, 2017 at 2:33pm PST

But then Glamour posted photos of her on Sunday wearing a wig that gave her a much different hairstyle: long, wavy tresses of coppery blond, and curled retro bangs. Again: Who is this lady?

Blake Lively is a lady in red as she films "The Rhythm Section" in New York. Splash News

And let's not forget her look from November: dressed down, baggy-eyed, wearing cropped blond hair and a blue knit cap.