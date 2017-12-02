Get Stuff We Love

Blake Lively totally rocks red retro hair and black pixie cut for new movie

Pixie, black, red or blond: We can't get enough of Blake!

by Randee Dawn / / Source: TODAY

Blake Lively has been keeping her hairstylists very busy recently.

As we've been reporting, the actress, who is currently filming "The Rhythm Section," has been dazzling us in recent weeks by sporting entirely new looks that render her virtually unrecognizable.

And her most recent turn of tresses has us amazed all over again!

💋 #TheRhythmSectionMovie

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on

Lively, 30, is playing Stephanie Patrick, a woman who seeks revenge after her family is killed in a terrorist attack. And Patrick must be a true quick-change artist: Lively shared a selfie from a setside trailer over the weekend with her hair styled all in black, a look that had us doing a double take.

It's a similar cut to the one she showed in early December, in an image that might have been direct from the film itself:

👦🏻 #TheRhythmSectionMovie

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on

But then Glamour posted photos of her on Sunday wearing a wig that gave her a much different hairstyle: long, wavy tresses of coppery blond, and curled retro bangs. Again: Who is this lady?

 Blake Lively is a lady in red as she films "The Rhythm Section" in New York. Splash News

And let's not forget her look from November: dressed down, baggy-eyed, wearing cropped blond hair and a blue knit cap.

Blake Lively looks like a totally different person on set of new film

00:23

All of this will make sense, but we'll have to wait until Feb. 2019, when "The Rhythm Section" will be released in theaters. Until then, seems like Lively will keep us guessing!

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.

