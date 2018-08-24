Blake Lively has a snarky response for fan who didn't like her plaid pantsuit

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Here's a style tip: Don't question Blake Lively's.

The actress shut down a fan who criticized an outfit she recently wore while promoting her upcoming movie, "A Simple Favor."

"I say this with so much love & respect for you babe, please hire a stylist or fire the one you're currently with," an Instagram user wrote in a comment on Lively's post showing off the look in question: a plaid-and-checkered pantsuit.

True to form, the social media-savvy actress had a snappy comeback.

"Thank you for the tips, sir," she wrote. "Alas, I've tried to fire @blakelively so many times. But that b---- just keeps coming back. She won't leave me alone."

That's right: Lively is her own stylist. She's mentioned this in interviews before, and earlier this year told WWD that she partly blames her "control issues," but also just loves fashion and the creativity that goes into putting outfits together.

But even Lively knows that the checkered look isn't for everyone. In her original post, she appeared to poke fun at herself, writing, "Picnic anyone? I'll bring the tablecloth."

That said, even critics have to agree that no one can pull off a pantsuit as well as Lively can. In fact, in the past week, she's shown off several different pantsuits while in New York City.

Her new movie comes out Sept. 14.