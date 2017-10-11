Hot mama! Blake Lively's sleek new hairstyle is impossibly glamorous

share tweet pin email

Did Blake Lively just get her most dramatic haircut ever?

The actress, 30, sported a gorgeous, shoulder-length bob at a recent screening of her new drama, “All I See Is You.”

She exuded classic Hollywood glamour with the flirty lob, pairing it with a figure-flattering white blazer, slit skirt and sparkly pumps, rounding off the look with a sultry red lip. (We think she’s channeling Hollywood legend Lauren Bacall!)

Blair Raughley/Invision/AP Blake Lively showed off a new lob at a screening of "All I see Is You" on Oct. 10. But is it here to stay?

We’re obsessed with her short ‘do, but the jury is still out as to whether it’s permanent: It looks like she may have pinned her long locks up for the night.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Here's how to get Blake Lively's signature red carpet 'do Play Video - 1:16 Here's how to get Blake Lively's signature red carpet 'do Play Video - 1:16

Getting such a drastic chop would certainly be a major hair transformation for Lively, who is known for her long, flowing blond strands.

See her past hair looks:

She sported long, platinum hair at the premiere of her breakthrough movie, “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.”

Getty Images Lively showed off her long, platinum hair at the premiere of "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" on May 25, 2005 in New York City.

She briefly tried out life as a redhead, sporting flowing, mermaid-inspired waves at the Time 100 Gala in 2011.

Getty Images Do you remember her as a redhead?

By 2014, the actress had found her signature hairstyle — long waves with plenty of body and subtle highlights.

Getty Images Lively sported her signature long, blond strands at the Cannes Film Festival in 2014.

Last Valentine's Day, Lively got creative and wove her hair into a heart for a L'Oreal event.

Matthew Eisman / Getty Images for L'Oreal Such a cute idea!

Then, of course, there are all the times she made a simple ponytail look impossibly glamorous.

Getty Images Lively knows how to rock a ponytail, seen here at the Cannes Film Festival in 2014.

We're not sure if her latest, shorter look is here to stay, but we do know she will always give us serious hair inspiration!