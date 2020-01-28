Blake Lively rocks old Hollywood look at movie premiere

Blake Lively wore a gorgeous off-the-shoulder velvet gown to the premiere of her upcoming movie “The Rhythm Section” on Monday night.

Lively paired her mermaid cut gown with high heeled leather boots and leather gloves. She rounded out the look with a silver and pearl necklace.

Lively channeled old Hollywood glamour vibes with this gorgeous dress. Roy Rochlin / FilmMagic

“The Rhythm Section” is slated to come out in the U.S. on Jan. 31, but is already playing in some places. The movie features Lively, 32, as a woman who seeks revenge after her family is killed in a terrorist attack.

Lively has several different hairstyles in the film — from what we can tell by the trailer, anyway — including a mousy brown choppy bob and a black pixie cut.

At the New York City premiere on Monday, she smiled for pictures with her co-stars, including Jude Law.

Joining Lively on the red carpet were her "The Rhythm Section" co-stars, Barbara Broccoli, Mark Burnell, Reed Morano, Jude Law and Raza Jaffrey. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Lively has always been a trendsetter but early in her career, she didn’t exactly have designers clamoring to dress her for the red carpet.

The “Gossip Girl” star once told InStyle she had turned to fast-fashion chain Forever 21 for some of her early red carpet looks.

"I wore Forever 21 much longer than I admitted,” she said. She added she felt “so shamed” for it.

In the years since, Lively has made a name for herself on the big screen and red carpet.