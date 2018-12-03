Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Lindsay Lowe

Curls for days!

Blake Lively showed off a stunning, retro hairstyle at the recent Versace 2019 pre-fall runway show in New York.

Hello, curls! Getty Images

She wore her teased spirals swept over one shoulder and held back on one side with a glittery barrette. Her ombre hairstyle, from the brunette roots to the warm, blond ends, gave off some totally awesome ‘80s vibes.

Lively’s hairstylist, Rod Ortega, revealed on Twitter some of the products he used to achieve the actress’s voluminous curls, including a rosewater mist, a texturizing spray and a regenerating balm.

The star of “A Simple Favor” has been rocking a lot of pantsuits this year, but for this most recent event, she paired her retro hairstyle with a vintage, backless Versace dress from 1999.

So shiny! Getty Images

She turned around to reveal a silver-and-gold butterfly embellishment on the back, which coordinated with her glittering, Christian Louboutin pumps.

Glitter from head to toe! Lively lit up the red carpet at the fashion show. Getty Images

Outside the glamorous event, Lively sported a crisp, white coat with a belted waist. She also carried her most throwback accessory of the night, a bejeweled clutch in the shape of a brick phone.

All while working her gorgeous curls, of course.

That purse, though. Getty Images

Lively regularly serves up flawless style on the red carpet, and her latest, retro look was no exception!