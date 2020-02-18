A black model claims she was pressured to wear a “racist," monkey-like costume during a Fashion Institute of Technology runway event in New York City.

The ensemble included large prosthetic ears, lips and overgrown eyebrows.

“As soon as I saw the pieces, I started shaking. I felt it was very racist,” Amy Lefevre, 25, told TODAY Style. “I made it clear that I was uncomfortable.”

A model walked down the runway in a design by Junkai Huang. Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

Lefevre alleges that when she complained to the producer, Richard Thornn, he replied, “it’s only 45 seconds. It’s fine to feel uncomfortable for 45 seconds.”

But Lefevre disagreed. She would only walk in the Feb. 7 show without the accessories.

"I was so mad," she said.

Thornn didn’t respond to an email seeking comment.

Amy Lefevre refused to wear the prosthetic lips and ears worn by the other models in a Fashion Institute of Technology runway show on Feb. 7. Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

The outfits were designed by recent FIT graduate Junkai Huang, who said he will be releasing a statement on Wednesday. The show’s director, Jonathan Kyle Farmer, apologized in an email to TODAY Style.

“It was never our intent for the show’s styling to be interpreted as racist or to make people feel uncomfortable,” the FIT professor wrote. “But I now fully understand why this has happened. I take full responsibility and am committed to learning from this situation and taking steps to do better.”

FIT President Joyce F. Brown addressed the controversy in a lengthy statement and revealed there will be an ongoing investigation. Brown also noted she will "put in place safeguards to ensure a situation like this does not happen again."

“Regrettably, we failed in this instance to recognize a creative statement that could have negative consequences,” Brown wrote. “There is no room for error, which can be interpreted as racism, homophobia, religious intolerance or any kind of bigotry.”