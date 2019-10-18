Birkenstock is dipping their proverbial toes into skin care products. The Germany-based company is launching a full skin care line this fall, featuring a material for which they’re best known: cork.

“I like to say it’s really all about the cork,” Louise Caldwell, the skin care line's president and general manager, told TODAY Style. She explained that they extract a waxy substance called “suberin” from the cork that is then used in the products.

“Suberin that actually has a regenerative effect on our skin by helping to stimulate and repair the moisture barrier of our skin,” she said.

Caldwell went on to say the Birkenstock facial products use a special combination of suberin and coconut oil, which the company website touts as anti-aging and helpful for reducing redness.

The full line ranges from exfoliating cream to toner to foot cream to body location. Prices will vary but the Birkenstock website shows some items starting at $25.

Some of the new Birkenstock skin care products Birkenstock

All the Birkenstock skin care products are vegan, made with natural ingredients and aren't tested on animals, according to Caldwell.

The company site goes on to say there are no parafins, parabens or silicone in the line. Some of the products even feature refillable cartridges to create less waste.

While the jump from footwear to facials might seem like a pretty large leap, Caldwell explained the company envisions themselves as more of a lifestyle brand than a shoe company nowadays.

“Our skin care can really have an impact on how we feel and our overall wellness,” she said.

Birkenstock started working on a skin care line first back in 2017, but this roll out features significantly more products from “head-to-toe" that will be more widely available, Caldwell said.

The full Birkenstock skin care line will be available to order on the company’s website and in the company’s flagship store in New York City on Oct. 21. The Venice Beach, California, location is already selling the products.

Caldwell said the skin care products will also be sold in select Nordstrom stores and on the Nordstrom website starting this January.