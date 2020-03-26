Download the TODAY app for the latest coverage on the coronavirus outbreak

Billy Porter dares fans to re-create his Met Gala look — and the results are amazing

Fans brought their fashion A-game to the fun challenge.
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
The fashionista's followers got creative with their outfits.Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

/ Source: TODAY
By Chrissy Callahan

While many of us debate whether or not to even dress up while working from home, Billy Porter is kicking things up a notch and daring his fans to bring their style A-game while self-isolating.

On Monday, the fashionista announced the #BillyPorterFashionChallenge on Instagram, and urged his followers to re-create his gloriously golden ensemble from the 2019 Met Gala. The catch? Fans can only use items found in their home.

"Be CREATIVE and have FUN! Get the whole family involved!" Porter captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-IMvbJFaJO

The style icon's followers quickly answered his call to action, and scoured their houses for anything shiny, gold and fabulous to copy his amazing look.

Not everyone had something glittery in their wardrobe, but they did get creative, using accessories and lighting fixtures to emulate Porter's memorable ensemble.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-LlwLkFRra

One fan improvised and created this killer banana headpiece.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-K-mG-pMUb

Some folks even hung up flashy backdrops to really set the scene.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-LRg64gL2A

The fashion challenge gave many stir-crazy fans a good excuse to channel their creative side.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-JMHLnAJVv

"Quarantine doesn’t have to be boring!" one Instagram user wrote after accepting Porter's challenge.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-KvH3vgfRC

Honestly, it was kind of impressive to see what folks already had in their closets. Just look at these wings!

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-I13a3pZEn

Porter's makeup is always on point, and a few talented fans paid tribute to his Met Gala look by getting their glow on.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-NM18zB46g

A few stylish kids got in on the fun, too.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-IeP8khd57

This little one gave Porter a run for his money with an amazing runway walk.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-KUJkPBbDa

While channeling Porter's signature pose, many kids got the chance to feel like a superhero.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-JLGN3BNuc

Porter's fashion challenge is just what we needed to bring a smile to our faces.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-JKMrUAcjy

