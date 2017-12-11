Billie Lourd made a touching tribute to her mom, the late Carrie Fisher, at the recent world premiere of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” in Los Angeles.

The resemblance between Lourd and her late mom was striking. Reuters

Lourd’s braided hairstyle echoed one of Princess Leia’s most memorable looks from 1977's "Star Wars: Episode IV — New Hope," the first movie in the franchise.

Fisher's double-bun hairdo was her most famous "Star Wars" look, but this elegant, braided updo is also iconic. Getty Images

The “American Horror Story” actress, 25, paired her Leia-inspired ‘do with a sparkly Tom Ford gown, a perfect choice for the intergalactic-themed bash.

Lourd paired her Princess Leia-inspired hairdo with a gorgeous, metallic gown. Getty Images

Lourd was all smiles on the red carpet, but it was undoubtedly a bittersweet moment for the actress, who has been open about her grief following the sudden loss of her mother and grandmother last year.

Fisher died from sleep apnea and other causes on Dec. 27, 2016, and Fisher’s mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, passed away from a stroke the following day.