share tweet pin email

In the pantheon of pop music, few men have embraced eyeliner as enthusiastically as Green Day singer-guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong — and now the rocker has created his very own kind.

The 45-year-old Grammy winner collaborated with makeup mogul and tattoo artist Kat Von D on a liquid eyeliner they've christened Basket Case, after the classic 1994 Green Day single.

Kinda hard to take a serious photo when you're handcuffed to this guy: @billiejoearmstrong 🖤 A post shared by Kat Von D (@thekatvond) on Oct 18, 2017 at 4:08pm PDT

While the gothy guyliner hasn't been officially launched yet, a close-up shot of its packaging was briefly revealed on Von D's Instagram Story Wednesday before disappearing.

But that doesn't mean the black-clad designers aren't teasing their punky product in other sassy ways.

A little behind-the-scenes from yesterday's shoot w @billiejoearmstrong. Super excited about our upcoming eyeliner collab for @katvondbeauty. 🖤 #basketcase #comingsoon A post shared by Kat Von D (@thekatvond) on Oct 18, 2017 at 4:02pm PDT

Both Armstrong and Von D shared snaps of themselves posing in handcuffs in homage to the famous 1970s photo of doomed punk lovers Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen. True to form, Armstrong loaded up on his signature dark, smudged eyeliner for the pics.

Me, Kat, eyeliner, handcuffs = justice!! A post shared by Billie Joe Armstrong (@billiejoearmstrong) on Oct 18, 2017 at 9:08pm PDT

"A little behind-the-scenes from yesterday's shoot w @billiejoearmstrong," Von D wrote in the caption of one photo. "Super excited about our upcoming eyeliner collab for @katvondbeauty. #basketcase #comingsoon."

Though Basket Case Liner's release date has yet to be revealed, Green Day fans have another treat in store for them: The legendary trio recently announced its second greatest-hits album, "God's Favorite Band," will be available Nov. 17.

And, in keeping with Armstrong's love of surprising collaborations, the collection features a duet with country superstar Miranda Lambert.

We can't wait!