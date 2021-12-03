Bye-bye blonde! Billie Eilish reveals new haircut and color

Billie Eilish just switched up her hair color in a major way!

The "Happier Than Ever" singer surprised her fans with an Instagram photo showing her transformation from platinum to a rich brown shade.

“Miss me?” she captioned a selfie showing her new look, featuring a pixie cut with feathery bangs.

The 19-year-old also teased her hairstyle in her Instagram story, sharing a very close-up photo of her eyes framed by her dark bangs, with the caption, “guess what.”

The singer teased fans about her new haircut and color in an Instagram story post. BillieEilish / Instagram

Eilish has undergone a few major hair transformations this year. In March, the Grammy winner said goodbye to her signature black strands with neon-green roots and debuted a chic, blond shaggy cut.

“pinch me,” she wrote simply in an Instagram post at the time.

The singer sported her platinum strands on the cover of British Vogue, rocking a vintage, old Hollywood glam look.

Prior to that hair transformation, Eilish was known for her black hair with bright green roots.

Eilish at the 92nd Academy Awards on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Eilish has been experimenting with different looks over the past year, both with her hair color and with her personal style. When she rose to fame, she was known for rocking baggy, oversized outfits, but she has begun trying out different silhouettes.

Her look may change over time but there's one thing Eilish wants everyone to know: She’s not here for any negative comments about her personal style choices.

"If I wore a dress to something, I would be hated for it," she said in an interview with Dazed magazine last year. "People would be like, ‘You've changed, how dare you do what you've always rebelled against?' I'm like, ‘I'm not rebelling against anything, really.' I can't stress it enough. I'm just wearing what I wanna wear.”

