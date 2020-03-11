Billie Eilish protests body-shaming at concert, takes off oversize T-shirt

Billie Eilish protested against body-shaming at a recent concert, with a demonstration that included a hard-hitting speech and her removing her oversize T-shirt.

"Some people hate what I wear, some people praise it, some people use it to shame others, some people use it to shame me, but I feel you watching," Eilish said during a concert at American Airlines Arena in Miami Monday. "So while I feel your stares, your disapproval or your sigh of relief, if I lived by them, I’d never be able to move."

Eilish, a five-time Grammy winner, is known for a style defined by baggy clothes. She has explained in the past that she eschews form-fitting fashion in an attempt to avoid being sexualized and to not give anyone the opportunity to otherwise judge what her body looks like.

However, in her speech on body-shaming, Eilish acknowledged that no matter what she wears she is subject to others' judgement.

"If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I’m a slut," Eilish said. "Though you’ve never seen my body, you still judge it and judge me for it."

"We decide who they are, we decide what they’re worth," the 18-year-old added, before taking off her shirt.

Eilish, who has been outspoken about her struggles with body dysmorphia, has been praised for speaking out against body-shaming.

"BILLIE EILISH HER BODY SHAMING SPEECH IS EVERYTHING EVERYBODY NEEDS TO HEAR!!!!!!!" one commentator wrote. "I wish I was a teen when she came up she would’ve given me so much strength!"

this is why i love this girl so much #BillieEilish so strong and powerful pic.twitter.com/hVtTlpYC57 — victoria rodriguez (@VictoriaPortz) March 10, 2020

"The way she shut down all of those body shamers is amazing," wrote another. "I'm proud of her. She looks absolutely beautiful."