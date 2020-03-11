Billie Eilish protests body-shaming at concert, takes off oversize T-shirt

Billie Eilish protested against body-shaming at a recent concert, with a demonstration that included a hard-hitting speech and her removing her oversize T-shirt.
"Some people hate what I wear, some people praise it, some people use it to shame others, some people use it to shame me, but I feel you watching," Eilish said during a concert at American Airlines Arena in Miami Monday. "So while I feel your stares, your disapproval or your sigh of relief, if I lived by them, I’d never be able to move."
Eilish, a five-time Grammy winner, is known for a style defined by baggy clothes. She has explained in the past that she eschews form-fitting fashion in an attempt to avoid being sexualized and to not give anyone the opportunity to otherwise judge what her body looks like.
However, in her speech on body-shaming, Eilish acknowledged that no matter what she wears she is subject to others' judgement.
"If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I’m a slut," Eilish said. "Though you’ve never seen my body, you still judge it and judge me for it."
"We decide who they are, we decide what they’re worth," the 18-year-old added, before taking off her shirt.
Eilish, who has been outspoken about her struggles with body dysmorphia, has been praised for speaking out against body-shaming.
"BILLIE EILISH HER BODY SHAMING SPEECH IS EVERYTHING EVERYBODY NEEDS TO HEAR!!!!!!!" one commentator wrote. "I wish I was a teen when she came up she would’ve given me so much strength!"
"The way she shut down all of those body shamers is amazing," wrote another. "I'm proud of her. She looks absolutely beautiful."