Billie Eilish leans into old Hollywood look in princess gown at Met Gala

Billie Eilish channeled her inner Marilyn Monroe at the 2021 Met Gala.

The young pop star’s blush gown from Oscar de la Renta turned heads on the red carpet. Eilish has never worn the classic American designer for a public event before, and the animal rights activist told the New York Times that she required the fashion brand to stop selling fur before she would agree to wear their gown to fashion’s biggest night.

Eilish wore a blush gown from Oscar de la Renta. Kevin Mazur/MG21 / Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue

Eilish’s dress on Monday evening echoed a similar old Hollywood look to her heavily praised Vogue cover earlier this year. For the June cover of British Vogue, Eilish rocked a dusky rose corset and swapped out her black and lime green hair for soft blond locks. Prior to this year, Eilish has tended to wear baggier clothing and oversized streetwear.

The high-glam look is a big departure from her signature, laid-back style. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The 19-year-old told Vogue on the Met Gala red carpet that she had decided to take an overall sartorial shift because “it was time.”

“I feel like I’ve grown so much in the last few years,” she said. “I’ve always wanted to do this, I was just scared and I didn’t feel comfortable in my skin and I feel like I finally did and it was time.”

Her fans seem to love the new look as the photos she posted from her Vogue cover broke a record for how quickly they reached a million likes on Instagram. The “Happier than Ever” singer told talk show host Stephen Colbert that it had “excited” her at the time but also made her "never want to post again."

"I feel like I wanted to post more when less people cared," she said in May. "And now that more people care, I don't know. It's scary to me."