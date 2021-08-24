Billie Eilish shows off short haircut inspired by her actor mom

Billie Eilish is taking her latest style cue from her mom!

The "Happier Than Ever" singer, 19, shared a photo of her new platinum blonde bob haircut on social media and revealed that her mom, Maggie Baird, was her inspiration.

Eilish shared a photo of her new short haircut, which hits just above her shoulders, and then followed it up with two vintage photos of her mother rocking the same hairstyle and color years ago.

"Like my mama," the singer-songwriter wrote in her Instagram story.

Billie Eilish showed off her new haircut, along with two throwback photos of her mother rocking a similar style. Instagram / @billieeilish

Eilish followed up with a video clip of her showing off her tresses while Silversun Pickups' 2009 song "Growing Old Is Getting Old" plays in the background. She added, "i love it," in the accompanying caption.

The video showing Eilish's new look has already racked up more than 5.3 million views and plenty of compliments from fans.

"YASSS HERE BEFORE YOU BREAK THE INTERNET AGAIN!!!" one fan wrote.

"ur hair suits u so much," another person added.

The new cut is just the latest in Eilish's style transformation this year. The singer, who was known for her black hair with green roots, unveiled a new platinum blonde look five months ago in March.

The photo has since garnered more than 23 million likes, making it one of the most popular posts ever on Instagram.

With her latest style change, Eilish looks to be on track to once again break records.