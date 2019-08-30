Billie Eilish is calling out NYLON Germany for putting her on their magazine’s cover without her permission.

The singer, 17, wrote an angry note to the magazine after they shared a photo of the cover of their eighth issue, which features a digitally rendered image of Eilish looking like a futuristic robot.

(Note: The magazine's Instagram post includes adult language.)

“I was never approached by nylon about this piece whatsoever,” Eilish commented on the photo. “I did not know it was happening nor did anyone on my team.”

The singer also criticized the magazine for creating such an unusual, avant garde image of her without consulting her.

"I did not consent in any way," Eilish said. WireImage

“This is not even a real picture of me. I had absolutely no creative input,” she wrote. “youre gonna make a picture of me shirtless?? thats not real?? at 17? and make it the cover???? even if the picture was supposed to look like some robot version of me... i did not consent in any way.”

She finished by criticizing the magazine for removing her hair in the picture.

Eilish said the magazine had gone too far. Getty Images

After Eilish called out the controversial cover, NYLON Germany responded with an update on their original Instagram post, saying the image was supposed to pay homage to the artist.

“For this cover, it was never our intention to create a look that is confusing or insulting to Billie Eilish,” the magazine wrote. "It was only ever our intention to honor Billies impact and her work by creating this avatar which is part of a cover series highlighting the power of digital prodigy artists. This avatar is a piece of 3D artwork created in dedication to her achievements and the positive effect she has had on millions around the globe - including us."

Eilish rose to fame in 2016 with her single “Ocean Eyes” and her debut studio album, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” topped charts in multiple countries. She also recently broke the record among women for the most simultaneous songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.