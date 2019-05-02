Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

May 2, 2019, 12:53 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Chrissy Callahan

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards were entertaining and all, but the real highlight of the night was all the fashion! Celebrities stepped out in serious style on Wednesday night's red carpet, and these were the looks we can't stop talking about.

Kelly Clarkson

FilmMagic/Getty Images

The Billboards host looked regal on the red carpet in a black sequined dress with a thigh-high slit. Our favorite part of the look was her rainbow sandals, though!

Priyanka Chopra

WireImage/Getty Images

After stunning at her wedding earlier this year, the newlywed wore yet another white dress last night. This time around, Chopra opted for a gorgeous sequined V-neck dress with a serious slit.

Taylor Swift

FilmMagic/Getty Images

Just days after releasing her new hit single "ME!", Taylor Swift made a triumphant return to the red carpet in this lavender mini dress featuring ruffles for days.

Sophie Turner

FilmMagic/Getty Images

Before marrying Joe Jonas after the ceremony, the "Game of Thrones" star looked out of this world in a cropped silver patterned jumpsuit and black pumps.

Kiernan Shipka

Getty Images

Kiernan Shipka has been dazzling us on her Netflix hit "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," but she's also got some magical fashion tricks up her sleeve. Case in point: This high fashion style with a ruffled silhouette and an illusionist top.

Chrissy Metz

WireImage/Getty Images

Red suits her! "This Is Us" actress Chrissy Metz stepped out in a sparkly floor-length gown with a stunning neckline and a hint of lace detail at the hem.

Olivia Wilde

FilmMagic/Getty Images

Olivia Wilde found a dress to match her gorgeous golden locks! The actress looked flawless in this long sleeve floor-length gown with a sexy slit, which she paired with matching heels.

Sofia Carson

FilmMagic/Getty Images

On "Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists," Sofia Carson plays a budding designer, and on last night's red carpet, the actress certainly showed off some serious fashion chops in this lavender ruffled one-shoulder gown.

BTS

AFP/Getty Images

The Korean boy band brought their signature sense of whimsy to the Billboard Music Awards with a series of unique ensembles that perfectly suited their personalities.

Sabrina Carpenter

Getty Images

This singer sure knows how to make a statement arrival! Sabrina Carpenter showed up on the red carpet in this sleek, classy jumpsuit featuring a bedazzled bust and beautiful draping.

Jonas Brothers

WireImage/Getty Images

The recently reunited group showed off their keen sense of style on the Billboards red carpet in striped and plaid suits that looked pretty darn stylish side by side.

Cobie Smulders

FilmMagic/Getty Images

Cobie Smulders sported one of the nights biggest trends — sequins — in this silver minidress with a plunging neckline.

Justin Hartley

FilmMagic/Getty Images

It was a plaid kinda night for many fellows on the red carpet! "This Is Us" star Justin Hartley put his own spin on the trend with this sharp look.