See all the best looks from the Billboard Music Awards red carpet!

Christina Aguilera

Now that's how to make a red carpet entrance! Jordan Strauss / AP

The singer opted for a dramatic pinstripe dress with a long train.

Janet Jackson

Did you notice the slight sparkle on her skirt? So dreamy! Lisa O'Connor / AFP - Getty Images

The singer accentuated her waist with a belted tulle skirt and simple white top.

Grace VanderWaal

This suited look is too cool. Lisa O'Connor / AFP - Getty Images

The “America’s Got Talent” winner, 14, looked sharp in a menswear-inspired look, which she paired with contrasting, glittery heels.

Julia Michaels

If we were to describe this dress in one word, we'd use angelic. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The singer, songwriter and “Voice” adviser opted for a pretty white dress with a tiered skirt and a Grecian goddess-inspired neckline.

Camila Cabello

That dress was made for dancing! Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The “Havana” singer, who won a Billboard Chart Achievement Award, looked striking in a black-and-white dress with dramatic fringe.

Demi Lovato

Animal print never looked so good. Lisa O'Connor / AFP - Getty Images

The singer made a bold entrance in a flowing, leopard-print gown.

Hailey Baldwin

This slinky dress has a '70s vibe. Jordan Strauss / AP

The model looked stunning in a slinky gold dress with long sleeves and a plunging neckline.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez is the queen of red carpets. Lisa O'Connor / AFP - Getty Images

J.Lo, who performed her new single “Dinero” for the first time at the awards show, rocked a burgundy velvet jacket, a snakeskin-patterned skirt and sky-high stiletto boots.

Kesha

Kesha is rocking this boho-chic look. Lisa O'Connor / AFP - Getty Images

The singer’s fringed, floral shawl and wide-brimmed hat gave her an folksy vibe.

John Legend

The singer isn't afraid to try out a trendy look. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

John Legend’s red carpet style was on point! He playfully mixed patterns on his shirt and jacket and finished the look off with white sneakers and a white bow tie.

Chrissy Metz

Her one sleeve is everything! Jordan Strauss / AP

The “This Is Us” star looked stunning in an asymmetrical, off-the-shoulder black dress with a knotted belt.

Alison Brie

Short and sweet! Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The actress, who presented at the awards, sported a short, white dress with a black lace bodice and bow.

Jenna Dewan

Her sleek bob goes perfectly with this dress. Lisa O'Connor / AFP - Getty Images

The actress and dancer looked gorgeous and edgy in what appeared to be a leather mini-dress with metallic detailing.

Derek Hough

A pop of color is just what the red carpet needs! Jordan Strauss / AP

The “Dancing With the Stars” pro stood out in a cheerful blue jacket.

Justin Hartley

But is there anything chicer than all-black everything? Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The “This Is Us” actor kept his look cool and classic with an all-black ensemble. His wife, Chrishell Hartley, also opted for black.

Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis has a trendy new 'do. Jordan Strauss / AP

Asymmetry was the big trend on the Billboards red carpet this year! Mila Kunis looked gorgeous in a cold-shoulder top, metallic skirt and black pumps.

Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen proves that men can certainly look great in pink. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The TV talk show host looked ready for summer in a pastel pink suit.

Chloe Kim

Olympic gold medalist and style star? Is there anything that Chloe Kim can't do? Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The Olympic gold medalist, who presented an award to Taylor Swift during the ceremony, wore a fun, ruffled black-and-white dress.

Tyra Banks

That's a smize for the ages. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The “America’s Next Top Model” host smiled and smized the night away in a tight black dress with statement sleeves.