See all the best looks from the Billboard Music Awards red carpet!

by Lindsay Lowe / / Source: TODAY
Jennifer Lopez
Is there any red carpet that Jennifer Lopez doesn't slay?Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

What a great night in Vegas!

Stars lit up the red carpet at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday night.

The Billboards are often a time when celebrities let loose and go for slightly edgier looks, and this year’s awards were no exception.

Asymmetrical gowns, fringe and leather accents were big on the red carpet this year, along with high slits and bold prints.

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson showed a little leg on the red carpet.Steve Marcus / Reuters

“The Voice” coach and host of the 2018 Billboard Awards started off the night with a gorgeous, belted black gown with an asymmetrical shoulder and high slit.

Kelly Clarkson Billboard Awards outfits
The show's host had multiple costume changes.Getty Images, Reuters, AP

She didn’t wear the dress for too long, however — as host, she made multiple outfit changes throughout the night.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift 2018 Billboard Music Awards
Taylor Swift looked pretty in pink.Steve Marcus / Reuters

This was the pop star’s first appearance at an awards show since the BMI Pop Awards in 2016, and she made a gorgeous entrance in a pale pink gown with beaded and feathered embellishments.

Billboard Music Awards red carpet: Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Lopez, more

03:48

Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera
Now that's how to make a red carpet entrance!Jordan Strauss / AP

The singer opted for a dramatic pinstripe dress with a long train.

Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson
Did you notice the slight sparkle on her skirt? So dreamy!Lisa O'Connor / AFP - Getty Images

The singer accentuated her waist with a belted tulle skirt and simple white top.

Grace VanderWaal

Grace Vanderwaal
This suited look is too cool.Lisa O'Connor / AFP - Getty Images

The “America’s Got Talent” winner, 14, looked sharp in a menswear-inspired look, which she paired with contrasting, glittery heels.

Julia Michaels

Julia Michaels 2018 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
If we were to describe this dress in one word, we'd use angelic.Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The singer, songwriter and “Voice” adviser opted for a pretty white dress with a tiered skirt and a Grecian goddess-inspired neckline.

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello
That dress was made for dancing!Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The “Havana” singer, who won a Billboard Chart Achievement Award, looked striking in a black-and-white dress with dramatic fringe.

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato
Animal print never looked so good.Lisa O'Connor / AFP - Getty Images

The singer made a bold entrance in a flowing, leopard-print gown.

Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin
This slinky dress has a '70s vibe.Jordan Strauss / AP

The model looked stunning in a slinky gold dress with long sleeves and a plunging neckline.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez is the queen of red carpets.Lisa O'Connor / AFP - Getty Images

J.Lo, who performed her new single “Dinero” for the first time at the awards show, rocked a burgundy velvet jacket, a snakeskin-patterned skirt and sky-high stiletto boots.

Kesha

Kesha
Kesha is rocking this boho-chic look.Lisa O'Connor / AFP - Getty Images

The singer’s fringed, floral shawl and wide-brimmed hat gave her an folksy vibe.

John Legend

John Legend
The singer isn't afraid to try out a trendy look.Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

John Legend’s red carpet style was on point! He playfully mixed patterns on his shirt and jacket and finished the look off with white sneakers and a white bow tie.

Chrissy Metz

Chrissy Metz
Her one sleeve is everything!Jordan Strauss / AP

The “This Is Us” star looked stunning in an asymmetrical, off-the-shoulder black dress with a knotted belt.

Alison Brie

Alison Brie 2018 Billboard Music Awards
Short and sweet!Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The actress, who presented at the awards, sported a short, white dress with a black lace bodice and bow.

Jenna Dewan

Jenna Dewan
Her sleek bob goes perfectly with this dress.Lisa O'Connor / AFP - Getty Images

The actress and dancer looked gorgeous and edgy in what appeared to be a leather mini-dress with metallic detailing.

Derek Hough

Derek Hough
A pop of color is just what the red carpet needs!Jordan Strauss / AP

The “Dancing With the Stars” pro stood out in a cheerful blue jacket.

Justin Hartley

2018 Billboard Music Awards
But is there anything chicer than all-black everything?Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The “This Is Us” actor kept his look cool and classic with an all-black ensemble. His wife, Chrishell Hartley, also opted for black.

Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis
Mila Kunis has a trendy new 'do.Jordan Strauss / AP

Asymmetry was the big trend on the Billboards red carpet this year! Mila Kunis looked gorgeous in a cold-shoulder top, metallic skirt and black pumps.

Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen
Andy Cohen proves that men can certainly look great in pink.Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The TV talk show host looked ready for summer in a pastel pink suit.

Chloe Kim

Chloe Kim
Olympic gold medalist and style star? Is there anything that Chloe Kim can't do?Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The Olympic gold medalist, who presented an award to Taylor Swift during the ceremony, wore a fun, ruffled black-and-white dress.

Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks 2018 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
That's a smize for the ages.Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The “America’s Next Top Model” host smiled and smized the night away in a tight black dress with statement sleeves.

Why Tyra Banks is thankful for her 'big forehead'

02:06

Z Lala

Z Lala
This is a fashion risk that certainly paid off.Steve Marcus / Reuters

The singer-songwriter is known for her statement-making hats and outfits on the red carpet, and her dazzling ensemble at the Billboards did not disappoint.

Prince Jackson

Prince Jackson
Prince Jackson looks so grown up.Steve Marcus / Reuters

The son of the late Michael Jackson kept it casual as he supported his aunt, Janet Jackson, at the show.

