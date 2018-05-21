See all the best looks from the Billboard Music Awards red carpet!

Get Stuff We Love
What a great night in Vegas!
Stars lit up the red carpet at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday night.
The Billboards are often a time when celebrities let loose and go for slightly edgier looks, and this year’s awards were no exception.
Asymmetrical gowns, fringe and leather accents were big on the red carpet this year, along with high slits and bold prints.
Kelly Clarkson
“The Voice” coach and host of the 2018 Billboard Awards started off the night with a gorgeous, belted black gown with an asymmetrical shoulder and high slit.
She didn’t wear the dress for too long, however — as host, she made multiple outfit changes throughout the night.
Taylor Swift
This was the pop star’s first appearance at an awards show since the BMI Pop Awards in 2016, and she made a gorgeous entrance in a pale pink gown with beaded and feathered embellishments.
Christina Aguilera
The singer opted for a dramatic pinstripe dress with a long train.
Janet Jackson
The singer accentuated her waist with a belted tulle skirt and simple white top.
Grace VanderWaal
The “America’s Got Talent” winner, 14, looked sharp in a menswear-inspired look, which she paired with contrasting, glittery heels.
Julia Michaels
The singer, songwriter and “Voice” adviser opted for a pretty white dress with a tiered skirt and a Grecian goddess-inspired neckline.
Camila Cabello
The “Havana” singer, who won a Billboard Chart Achievement Award, looked striking in a black-and-white dress with dramatic fringe.
Demi Lovato
The singer made a bold entrance in a flowing, leopard-print gown.
Hailey Baldwin
The model looked stunning in a slinky gold dress with long sleeves and a plunging neckline.
Jennifer Lopez
J.Lo, who performed her new single “Dinero” for the first time at the awards show, rocked a burgundy velvet jacket, a snakeskin-patterned skirt and sky-high stiletto boots.
Kesha
The singer’s fringed, floral shawl and wide-brimmed hat gave her an folksy vibe.
John Legend
John Legend’s red carpet style was on point! He playfully mixed patterns on his shirt and jacket and finished the look off with white sneakers and a white bow tie.
Chrissy Metz
The “This Is Us” star looked stunning in an asymmetrical, off-the-shoulder black dress with a knotted belt.
Alison Brie
The actress, who presented at the awards, sported a short, white dress with a black lace bodice and bow.
Jenna Dewan
The actress and dancer looked gorgeous and edgy in what appeared to be a leather mini-dress with metallic detailing.
Derek Hough
The “Dancing With the Stars” pro stood out in a cheerful blue jacket.
Justin Hartley
The “This Is Us” actor kept his look cool and classic with an all-black ensemble. His wife, Chrishell Hartley, also opted for black.
Mila Kunis
Asymmetry was the big trend on the Billboards red carpet this year! Mila Kunis looked gorgeous in a cold-shoulder top, metallic skirt and black pumps.
Andy Cohen
The TV talk show host looked ready for summer in a pastel pink suit.
Chloe Kim
The Olympic gold medalist, who presented an award to Taylor Swift during the ceremony, wore a fun, ruffled black-and-white dress.
Tyra Banks
The “America’s Next Top Model” host smiled and smized the night away in a tight black dress with statement sleeves.
Z Lala
The singer-songwriter is known for her statement-making hats and outfits on the red carpet, and her dazzling ensemble at the Billboards did not disappoint.
Prince Jackson
The son of the late Michael Jackson kept it casual as he supported his aunt, Janet Jackson, at the show.