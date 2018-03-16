Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Shailene Woodley has gone to the dark side!

The “Big Little Lies” actress just debuted dramatic black hair and choppy bangs to match.

This may be the darkest Woodley's hair has ever been. Billy Farrell / BFA/REX/Shutterstock

She showed off her pitch-black strands and fashionable bangs at an event in Los Angeles, posing alongside her “Big Little Lies” co-star Zoe Kravitz.

She showed of her new 'do alongside "Big Little Lies" co-star Zoe Kravitz. Billy Farrell / Billy Farrell/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Some fans wondered whether the striking style was temporary, maybe for the filming of Season 2 of the hit HBO show, which is most likely coming out sometime in 2019.

She debuted a deep brown shade on Instagram recently, and hinted that she made the dramatic change for her character on the show, Jane Chapman.

JANES BACK. #letsdothis #BLL2 A post shared by shailene woodley (@shailenewoodley) on Mar 15, 2018 at 6:54pm PDT

Either way, it’s one of the most drastic hair transformations yet for the actress, not to mention a pretty bold move for spring. While many people are lightening their locks for the warmer months, Woodley is owning her jet-black hue.

See her past looks:

This isn’t the first time she’s had dark hair, though she usually goes for shades in the brunette range. She looked stunning with a dark pixie at the premiere of “Divergent” back in 2014.

The actress rocked a brunette pixie at the premiere of "Divergent" in 2014. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

By 2016, she had grown out her hair but kept her deep brown color, seen here during an appearance on "The Tonight Show."

Woodley had a dark brown shade back in 2016. NBC

Most recently, though, Woodley was living life as a blonde. She had long, light strands in January when she attended a fundraising gala in Santa Monica, California.

Woodley had long, blond hair just a few months ago. Getty Images

Her new, inky shade couldn’t be any more different, but it’s just as gorgeous!