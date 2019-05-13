Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

May 13, 2019, 6:00 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Chrissy Callahan

Bye-bye, blond!

Beyoncé has been rocking beautiful light locks for quite some time now, but it looks like the "Homecoming" superstar was ready for a change.

Over the weekend, the 37-year-old debuted a noticeably darker 'do at the NBA Western Conference Semifinals, and it's the darkest we've seen her hair in years.

While sitting courtside with hubby Jay-Z, Bey showed off the rich brunette hue, which features slight blond highlights. In true Queen Bey fashion, she wore her locks in long waves.

Beyonce's new hair color is the darkest it's been in years. Eric Christian Smith / AP

The singer has been pretty loyal to her blond hue in recent years, so we certainly did a double-take when we saw her darker 'do. But, honestly, we're pretty excited to see her go back to her roots.

The deep color is super flattering, and it's a nice change for the beauty trendsetter.

See Beyoncé's hair throughout the years:

Luscious locks

In recent months, the mother of three has been sporting her long blond hair in soft, bouncy curls.

Hot highlights

Last fall, Bey channeled J.Lo with some sexy honey highlights and a light brown hue.

Blonde bombshell

Beyoncé has tried multiple shades of blond, but we particularly loved this sunny version.

Beautiful bob

In 2015, the hit singer ditched her signature long locks for a face-framing bob.

Pretty pixie

She looked ultra glam when she briefly flirted with a pixie cut in 2013.

Fine fringe

The 37-year-old rocked some sassy blunt fringe and ultralong locks in 2012.

Classic caramel

Johnny Nunez / WireImage

In 2006, the singer sported this gorgeous caramel hue, and a blowout worthy of a British duchess.

Fun braids

Beyonce wore tight cornrows to visit the MTV show "TRL" in 2001. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Talk about a throwback! These sexy braids are Beyoncé circa 2001, and they look pretty darn amazing.

Gorgeous girl power

The lead singer of Destiny's Child rocked deep brunette locks with the slightest of highlights in her early career.

Blast from the beauty past

When Bey posted this adorable flashback photo from her school days, we all collectively went "Aww."