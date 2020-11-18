Feel the Bey!

Beyoncé channeled all the synth-pumping energy of a Jane Fonda workout video in the latest ad for her Ivy Park athleisure line.

The singer, 39, embraces everything ‘80s in her funny ad, featuring grainy graphics and even a retro remix of her 2003 hit “Crazy in Love.”

Best of all, Queen Bey herself leads the workout video.

“Welcome to my park. Everyone grab your weights,” she starts off. “Today we’re gonna do some Beyrobics to keep you fit and smiling! Where’s that smile, honeybun?”

In true Jane Fonda style, she also tells everyone to “feel those thighs burn!”

“We’re going to work those thighs so hard, you’re gonna crack pecans with those thighs!” she adds.

She also peppers in plenty of motivational phrases, including, “Are y’all beyhaving?” and “Work on those beyceps, baby!”

Fonda’s first at-home exercise video may have come out nearly four decades ago (!) but her energizing workout moves have never truly gone out of style.

Fonda herself made a winking reference to her iconic exercise tapes earlier this year when she created a star-studded video encouraging people to “exercise that vote.”

The 82-year-old actor and activist also showed off her impressive moves in a TikTok video earlier this year.

Beyoncé’s new Ivy Park with Adidas activewear collection features some playful '80s touches, like tiny fanny packs and high-top sneakers.

In a nod to modern times, the collection includes color-coordinated face masks and a convertible jacket with a face covering built into the hood.

The collection also features an extensive gender-neutral category that includes hoodies, track pants, T-shirts and a jumpsuit.