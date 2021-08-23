Beyoncé wears rare diamond in new Tiffany & Co. campaign with Jay-Z

Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z are starring side-by-side in their very first shared ad campaign, a stunning photo and video-filled feature for Tiffany & Co. that’s set to launch next month.

But the first sneak peek photo from the “About Love” campaign is about more than the superstars’ romance. It’s also about the massive yellow diamond around Beyoncé’s neck.

Jay-Z and Beyonce star in Tiffany & Co.'s "About Love" campaign. Mason Poole / Tiffany & Co.

Jay-Z is seated in the photo, decked out in a tux, as he gazes at his bride, who’s standing in front of a large painting by the late artist Jean-Michel Basquiat (1982’s “Equals Pi”). Beyoncé’s sleeveless, floor-length black gown and simple updo allow the diamond necklace she’s wearing to command attention.

“Worn in a campaign for the first time in history, the Tiffany Diamond weighs 128.54 carats and boasts an unprecedented 82 facets,” a press release from the jeweler notes. “Seen on Beyoncé throughout ‘ABOUT LOVE,’ it is considered among the most important gemstone discoveries of the 19th century.”

The rough diamond was unearthed in 1877 and purchased by founder Charles Lewis Tiffany the following year, helping to solidify “the brand’s reputation as a diamond authority.

The stunning diamond that helped put Tiffany & Co. on the map. Mason Poole / Tiffany & Co.

And if it looks familiar to pop culture fans, that’s because it hasn’t been too long ago that another powerhouse singer wore the Tiffany Diamond.

Back in 2019, when Lady Gaga won an Academy Award for best song for her hit “Shallow,” from “A Star Is Born,” she took the famed yellow gem for it’s first red carpet walk at any awards show.

The diamond made an appearance around Lady Gaga's neck at the 91st Annual Academy Awards. Mario Anzuoni / Reuters

At that time, it was estimated to be worth $30 million, but it looks priceless in the shot of Bey and Jay above — as well as in other photos Beyoncé shared to her Instagram.

“Beyoncé and Jay-Z are the epitome of the modern love story,” Alexandre Arnault, the executive vice president of product and communications for the retailer explained in the press release. “As a brand that has always stood for love, strength and self-expression, we could not think of a more iconic couple that better represents Tiffany’s values. We are honored to have the Carters as a part of the Tiffany family.”

The campaign officially begins on Sept. 2, and on Sept. 15, an accompanying film will launch on Tiffany.com.

But this venture isn’t just about a power couple or famed gem. As part of the partnership with the stars, Tiffany & Co has pledged to commit $2 million to go towards scholarships and internship programs for Historically Black Colleges and Universities.