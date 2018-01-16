Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

I have a lot of beauty products, and at some point while honing my ever-growing collection, I realized I needed an equally impressive organizational system to store all my treasures.

Over the years, I've kept beauty products in everything from filing cabinets to boxes on my dining room table, but nothing ever seemed to tame my beast of a collection quite as well as my now favorite organizers. These two storage solutions help me keep my go-to products at an arm's reach while helping the organizing queen in me maintain sanity.

When I discovered the Lori Greiner Spinning Cosmetic Organizer a few years ago, I was immediately intrigued. Sometimes, I just don't feel like digging through a bunch of drawers to find my daily arsenal of beauty products, and this organizer lets me keep my favorite brushes, lipsticks and more out in the open for the ultimate in easy access.

In addition to the super convenient slots up the top, this organizer also has larger storage spots on the side and in the middle, and I love to keep my favorite perfumes, lotions and more there.

Obviously, the spinning component of this organizer is quite convenient, too, so I can immediately see what I have available to use at a quick glance. The compact size is pretty fantastic, but don't be fooled by this organizer's size; it can store more than 75 pieces!

The translucent color of my other go-to beauty organizer, The Seville Classics Large 6-Drawer Storage Bin Organizer Cart appealed to me right away. Other brands offer similar products in other more colorful options, but I realized right away that being able to pinpoint my products without having to open several drawers would be a big time saver.

(For the record, Amazon reviewers also love this as a way to store tools, office supplies, sewing needles and thread and even wrapping supplies.)

The sturdy organizer is easy to put together and comes with wheels, so you can relocate it as you please. With four-inch-deep drawers, I can fit most of my go-to products, and love to organize each drawer by category (skin care, hair care, etc.) I've even gone so far as to stack my Lori Greiner organizer on top of my Seville one, since there's ample space on top!

I'm admittedly a bit of a neat freak and get stressed out when my house is out of order, so these useful organizers definitely give a new meaning to the phrase "out of sight, out of mind!"

