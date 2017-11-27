9 best under-eye solutions to help you look awake all holiday season long

3. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Cream, $11, Amazon

“It has hyaluronic acid which hydrates the skin cells better than regular moisturizing cream. It allows for the skin to absorb water from the air. It doesn’t work as well in drier months, so a more humidified room helps it take action,” said Dr. John Paul Tutela, a board-certified plastic surgeon in New York and New Jersey.

4. Roc Retinol Correxion Eye Cream, $14, Amazon

“This is great because of the included Retinol, which helps organize the collagen in your skin to reduce fine lines and uneven texture. It even helps fade dark spots. But give it about four weeks to start seeing results,” said Tutela, whose celebrity patients include Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Lauren Pesce.

5. Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting EyeSwirl, $19, Jet

"This gel-and-cream combination includes skin-firming peptides and regenerating niacinamide and mica to deflect light and smooth the appearance of fine lines. The eye area will be hydrated but not greasy, so you can still use your favorite moisturizer and makeup for flawless skin," said esthetician Lora Condon of Jersey Boutique Spa.

6. No7 Lift & Luminate Eye Cream, $23, Amazon

"When I need extra love around the eyes, this shea butter-based eye cream gives long-lasting hydration. The added peptides give extra firmness and if you keep this in the refrigerator, you’ll also diminish under-eye puffiness," said Condon, whose celebrity clients include Tory Johnson, Tea Leoni and Joey Fatone.

7. Burt’s Bees Brightening Eye Treatment, $14, Jet

"Surviving the busy holiday season means being prepared with beauty products that work. The under-eye area, in general, is the first to show signs of fatigue. I love this eye treatment because it addresses dark circles and puffiness, as well as fine lines and wrinkles. Applied in gentle tapping motions (from the outside inward), it helps the area look vibrant and luminous. The light formula is ideal to use just before applying concealer," says Geoffrey Rodriguez, a celebrity makeup artist.

8. NYX Professional Gotcha Covered, $6, Amazon

"Another great tip for maintaining a well-rested, healthy look is to always have a good concealer on hand — ideally one that looks seamless and blends effortlessly. This is formulated with coconut oil and blends beautifully and is also very long wearing. It even comes in a convenient squeeze tube," said Rodriguez, whose clients include Padma Lakshmi and Gigi Hadid.

9. Physicians Formula Twin Cream Concealer Yellow/Light, $8, Jet

"One of the makeup artists on my team turned me onto this under-eye concealer from Physicians Formula, which I now consider a staple in my own makeup bag. This dual-sided product has a yellow corrective cream that helps neutralize dark under-eye circles and glides on smooth. On the other side, you have a light-colored concealer to help blend in the yellow color and give it a velvety finish. It’s a great drugstore find at an amazing price point," said Marie Watkinson, the founder of Spa Chicks On The Go in New York City. Her celebrity clients include Kristen Bell, Marcia Gay Harden and Leslie Jones.