Looking to score some big bargains this month? From travel to baby necessities, here are some of the best things to buy in October.

European Getaways

If you didn’t get a chance to take a trip this summer, there’s still time to book a great last-minute getaway. In fact, October is one of the best months to travel across the Atlantic if you want to save big and avoid massive crowds. Expect to score great deals on lodging, flights and cruises.

TripAdvisor gives you access to deals on hotels, flights, events and even restaurants across the globe. They also rank hotels according to "best value" so you know you are getting the most out of your trip. Check out their best European vacation package deals and the 10 best European hotel deals.

Save up to $583 on a European getaway when you book a flight and hotel bundle.

You can save at least 15 percent off hotels, apartments and villas in Rome and Istanbul if you visit in October.

Now through Oct. 31 you can get special cruise fares and free air travel on available 2018 to 2020 departures of the Grand European Tour, European Sojourn, Paris to the Swiss Alps (Mar & Apr), France’s Finest, Waterways of the Tsars and Kiev to the Black Sea.

Denim

October is the ideal time of year to spruce up your denim collection. The reason? Most retailers are trying to unload all of the jeans they weren’t able to sell during the back-to-school season. Stock up on your favorite styles and washes now.

H&M

Most jeans are up to on sale online right now. This includes various skinny, boyfriend and straight-leg jeans.

Shopbop

Now until supplies last, you can get up to 40 percent off jeans from Citizens of Humanity, Frame, Levi’s, Mother, 7 for All Mankind and more. Shopbop is part of Amazon, which means if you are a Prime member, you can get free two-day shipping and easy returns.

American Eagle

For a limited time online only, the retailer is running a buy one get one 50 percent off deal on denim.

Old Navy

From toddlers to adults, Old Navy has jeans for the whole family. Right now, you can find jeans starting at just $10.

Cars

Need a new set of wheels? October is the prime time of year to trade in your lemon for a fancy new ride. New models debut in the fall, so dealerships offer big discounts this month in an effort to get rid of old inventory. For an even better way to save money, make your purchase at the end of the week or month, since salespeople are often under the gun to meet sales numbers and more likely to negotiate sticker prices.

New Mom Must-Haves

buybuy BABY

Buybuy BABY's savings center showcases all of their deals for the month. This month you can save big on UPPAbaby, Medela and Gerber.

What to Buy Later

Big Appliances

Whether you’re in need of a new fridge or vacuum, hold off on making big appliance purchases this month. Instead, wait until November and take advantage of Black Friday deals on these household essentials.

Lingerie

You should replace your bras every three months and always have an extra stash of fresh undies tucked away. Since these essentials can get pricey, the best time to shop for undergarments is January. In fact, major retailers like Victoria’s Secret often host semiannual sales at this time.

Laptops

Even though laptops are a back-to-school staple, they don’t get deeply discounted until November, so hold off and you’ll save big.

