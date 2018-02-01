Get Stuff We Love

These innovative Steals and Deals will make your life easier!

We found 4 of the best celebrity swimsuit looks for less

It's sandy chic for a steal.
by Donna Freydkin /  / Updated  / Source: TODAY
Celebrity beach looks on a budget!Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Beach season is still in full swing and so is summer beach style. And no one rocks sandy style better than A-list stars. But here's some very sunny news: with the help of TODAY Style Contributor Lilliana Vazquez, we can look like our favorite celebs for a fraction of an A-list budget!

How to get fashionable beach looks on a budget

After all, Gabrielle Union is no slouch when it comes to be beachwear. Neither are Vanessa Hudgens, Priyanka Chopra or Paris Hilton. Here's your chance to emulate their chic factor.

Gabrielle Union

The actress and author is wearing a gorgeous kimono from her line at New York & Company, but it's almost sold out. So we found a few other incredible options for you.

Moss Rose Women's Beach Cover up Swimsuit Kimono, $15 (normally $26), Amazon

Women's Beach Cover up Swimsuit Kimono Cardigan with Bohemian Rose Floral Print

$16Amazon

Jones New York Women's Long Satin Kimono Robe, $30, Amazon

Jones New York Women's Long Satin Kimono Robe

$30Amazon

Ella Moon Women's Irina Printed Burnout Velvet Fringe Trim Kimono, $69, Amazon

Ella Moon Women's Irina Printed Burnout Velvet Fringe Trim Kimono

$69Amazon

Just slip the kimono over a vibrant blue bikini, like this one.

Mae Women's Swimwear Fixed Triangle Bikini Top, $20, Amazon

Mae Women's Swimwear Fixed Triangle Bikini Top

$20Amazon

The bottoms are available on Amazon for $16.

Priyanka Chopra

Her beach look is more modest, with a cropped top and pants, and here's how you can get it.

Get Priyanka Chopra's style! Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Uniqlo Linen Shirt, $20, Uniqlo

Uniqlo Linen Shirt

$20Uniqlo

Or you can get a shirt that has a built-in tie waist, like this one from Amazon.

Annabelle Women's Casual Short Sleeve Knot Tie Shirt, $18, Amazon

Annabelle Women's Casual Short Sleeve Knot Tie Front Loose fit Tee T-Shirt Blouses Banana Medium T1200

$17.95Amazon

Mango Linen High-Waist Trousers, $40, Mango

Mango Linen High-Waist Trousers

$40Mango

Vanessa Hudgens

While on vacation, she wore a gingham bikini top from Onia, a skirt from Urban Outfitters, and a button-down shirt from Ralph Lauren. And her hat is made by Lack of Color, a brand carried by Nordstrom. Her clothes are available mostly in stores, so here are easy options you can buy right now!

Get Vanessa Hudgens' style! Nathan Congleton / TODAY

SOLYHUX Women's Halter Top Scalloped Gingham Bikini Swimsuit, $16, Amazon

SOLYHUX Women's Halter Top Scalloped Gingham Bikini Swimsuit

$16Amazon

Cooperative Gingham Side-Pocket Mini Skirt, $49, Urban Outfitters

Cooperative Gingham Side-Pocket Mini Skirt

$49Urban Outfitters

Levi's Women's Workwear Boyfriend Shirt, $55, Amazon

Levi's Women's Workwear Boyfriend Shirt

$55Amazon

LACK OF COLOR Pink Velour Straw Hat, $89, Nordstrom

LACK OF COLOR Pink Velour Straw Hat

$89Nordstrom

Paris Hilton

She's wearing an orange one-piece from her line at Boohoo, but it's no longer available. So here's how you can snag her look for less!

Get Paris Hilton's style! Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Swimsuit with Lacing, $20, HM

Swimsuit with Lacing

$30H&M

Howriis Women's Chiffon High Waist Pleated A-Line Swing Skirt, $20, Amazon

Howriis Women's Chiffon High Waist Pleated A-Line Swing Skirt

$20Amazon

Muschett Wedges, $80, Aldo

Muschett Wedges

$80Aldo

Plus:

