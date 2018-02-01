Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Beach season is still in full swing and so is summer beach style. And no one rocks sandy style better than A-list stars. But here's some very sunny news: with the help of TODAY Style Contributor Lilliana Vazquez, we can look like our favorite celebs for a fraction of an A-list budget!

After all, Gabrielle Union is no slouch when it comes to be beachwear. Neither are Vanessa Hudgens, Priyanka Chopra or Paris Hilton. Here's your chance to emulate their chic factor.

Gabrielle Union

The actress and author is wearing a gorgeous kimono from her line at New York & Company, but it's almost sold out. So we found a few other incredible options for you.

Moss Rose Women's Beach Cover up Swimsuit Kimono, $15 (normally $26), Amazon

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Jones New York Women's Long Satin Kimono Robe, $30, Amazon

Ella Moon Women's Irina Printed Burnout Velvet Fringe Trim Kimono, $69, Amazon

Just slip the kimono over a vibrant blue bikini, like this one.

Mae Women's Swimwear Fixed Triangle Bikini Top, $20, Amazon

The bottoms are available on Amazon for $16.

Priyanka Chopra

Her beach look is more modest, with a cropped top and pants, and here's how you can get it.

Get Priyanka Chopra's style! Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Uniqlo Linen Shirt, $20, Uniqlo

Or you can get a shirt that has a built-in tie waist, like this one from Amazon.

Annabelle Women's Casual Short Sleeve Knot Tie Shirt, $18, Amazon

Mango Linen High-Waist Trousers, $40, Mango

Vanessa Hudgens

While on vacation, she wore a gingham bikini top from Onia, a skirt from Urban Outfitters, and a button-down shirt from Ralph Lauren. And her hat is made by Lack of Color, a brand carried by Nordstrom. Her clothes are available mostly in stores, so here are easy options you can buy right now!

Get Vanessa Hudgens' style! Nathan Congleton / TODAY

SOLYHUX Women's Halter Top Scalloped Gingham Bikini Swimsuit, $16, Amazon

Cooperative Gingham Side-Pocket Mini Skirt, $49, Urban Outfitters

Levi's Women's Workwear Boyfriend Shirt, $55, Amazon

LACK OF COLOR Pink Velour Straw Hat, $89, Nordstrom

Paris Hilton

She's wearing an orange one-piece from her line at Boohoo, but it's no longer available. So here's how you can snag her look for less!

Get Paris Hilton's style! Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Swimsuit with Lacing, $20, HM

Howriis Women's Chiffon High Waist Pleated A-Line Swing Skirt, $20, Amazon

Muschett Wedges, $80, Aldo

Plus:

