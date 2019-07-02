At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue. Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Whether you're enjoying a relaxing day at the beach or a fun-filled afternoon running errands, protecting yourself against harmful UV rays involves more than just applying sunscreen. In the dog days of summer, we all need a little backup — that's why sun hats are a crucial style staple.

With so many fabulous sun hats available, deciding which one to buy can be tricky. To help you along the way, we tapped top style experts to break down summer's hottest hat styles and also got them to share a few that are currently on their wish list!

What should you look for when buying a sun hat?

Just like flip flops and sundresses, sun hats are a summer style essential. But finding the right hat to suit your personal taste and your lifestyle means knowing what makes them all unique. Here are some of the most common types:

Floppy hats and straw hats: " I love a wide brimmed floppy hat for the beach to cover as much of your neck and face as possible," said personal stylist Whitney Anne Adams.

This is my favorite summer hat as it can be worn on the beach but it can also be a great weekend hat to go with any summer outfit and dress it up. It’s a nice fashion statement," costume designer Mona May explained. Bucket hats: "These are perfect for more intense outdoor activities: Walking, hiking, biking, kayaking, etc. You definitely want something with a thicker weave to really combat the sun," said stylist and Dhstyle Inc. CEO, Dana Asher Levine.

The best sun hats for women

Now that you're in the know about the many different styles, we asked the experts to share some of their favorite hats on the market right now. Here's what they recommended:

1. Modern Stripe Floppy Hat, $49, Nordstrom

"This is a classy and fun addition to any beach wardrobe to help keep your skin covered," Adams said.

2. San Diego Hat Company Brim Sun Hat, $44, Zappos

Asher Levine chose this one because the oversized hat is both "fashionable" and wide enough to protect your face and shoulders from UV rays.

3. Amaku UV Protection Bucket Hat, $13, Amazon

"100% cotton is always comfortable in the summer, especially if the color is white," Asher Levine said.

4. Beo straw fedora, $40, Loft

Make a sun-safe statement in this chic patterned fedora that pairs well with everything from sundresses to shorts.

5. San Diego Hat Tassel Straw Fedora, $20, Nordstrom Rack

"Don't be afraid to play with colors to add uniqueness to your hat and outfit," Asher Levine said.

6. Coolibar UPF 50+ Shapeable Travel Sun Hat, $50, Amazon

UPF protection and a chin strap to keep this stylish hat from blowing away into the wind? Yep, we're adding it to our wish list!

7. C.C Fun Verbiage Wide Brim Sun Hat, $17, Amazon

Who says you can't have fun while protecting yourself against the sun? Make a stylish statement - literally - with a sun hat that spells out exactly how you feel.

8. UV Protection Bucket Hat, $9, Amazon

Summer's the perfect time for all your favorite outdoorsy activities like camping, hiking and more! Enjoy the rays without fear of sunburn with the help of this protective hat.

More tips for buying the best sun hat

When shopping for your perfect sun hat, comfort is key. "You want to look for a softer material so your head will be happy wearing the hat for multiple hours outside," said Adams, whose film credits include "Irreplaceable You," and "The Great Gatsby."

When it's hot as heck outside, and you're sweating already, you also want to seek out cooling materials.

"There are some hats on the market made of material that is breathable to keep you cool ... If the hats are made of lightweight material, they are super comfortable and easy to roll up and pack in a suitcase," said May, who has worked on "Santa Clarita Diet" and "Clueless."

You should also hunt down a sun hat with plenty of coverage.

"If you’re planning to be in the sun all day you’re going to want something with a larger brim. Sun protection is everything, especially if you’re planning to be outside for more than an hour," said Asher Levine.

