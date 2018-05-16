Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Sheet masks are a major thing, with major celebrity fans. Zendaya swears by them. As does Chris Pratt.

Add model Mia Kang to that list. She professes her love of these masks, which are soaked in serums and other hydrating or clarifying ingredients and applied directly to your face (or eyes). They come in a variety of prices, so you can go super fancy, as with this one by 3Lab, or keep things more affordable.

"I am utterly obsessed. I did one today already. I use all different kinds of masks," Kang told Megyn Kelly TODAY. "I do them on my face. I do them on my eyes."

She is an equal-opportunity masker and is open to playing with anything, from any brand. Even in public. "If you were to see someone on an airplane in a mask, it’s probably me. I do two a day sometimes. I do the ones that tuck behind the ears. I love Korean brands. I love Dr. Jart. I try all different ones," she said.

So get your mask on!

Dr. Jart Mask Sheet Set, $27, Amazon

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

These masks are cooling, and help soothe dry skin.

Or buy them individually at Sephora

TONYMOLY I'm Real Sheet Mask, $4, Amazon

Try the broccoli, avocado or lavender option!

Karuna Age-Defying Face Mask, Pack of 4, $30, Amazon

To make it extra-absorbing, soak the mask in its sealed packet in warm water for a few minutes.

It's also available at Sephora.

Patchology FlashPatch Rejuvenating Eye Gels, $15, Amazon

These can help you deal with tired, puffy peepers.

Get these at Dermstore as well!

Garnier SkinActive Super Hydrating Sheet Mask, $12, Amazon

These masks have hyaluronic acid, to help give you radiant skin.

It's also available at Walmart.

