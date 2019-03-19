Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

March 19, 2019

If you've tried to tame your naturally oily hair to no avail, you've come to the right place.

There are times when you expect an oily scalp (like after a big workout or on a steamy summer day) but if you're dealing with greasy hair on a regular basis, it can be pretty darn frustrating.

We tapped top hairstylists to find out exactly what oily hair needs and what products will help balance your scalp with ease. With these expert-approved shampoos, you can start the process of making oily hair a thing of the past.

The best shampoos for oily hair

1. L'Oréal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Clay Rebalancing Shampoo, $3, Amazon

"Clay is a great ingredient that absorbs oil but doesn’t dry out your hair," said Stephanie Brown, Master Colorist at IGK Soho Salon in New York City. "Other ingredients to look for when getting shampoos for oily hair are lemon, clay, apple cider vinegar, exfoliants and astringents."

2. Davines Solu Shampoo, $28, Amazon

"This clarifying shampoo is perfect for removing any oil buildup and lifting the hair off the scalp for volume," said Brooke Jordan, owner and master stylist at Brooklyn's Bird House Salon. "Use it once a week, and don't scrimp on a cheap version of a clarifying shampoo — it'll strip essential oils and strip your color."

3. TRESemmé Thick & Full Shampoo, $12, Walmart

"This shampoo plumps up fine hair strands, adds volume and infuses the hair with glycerol for a clean, voluminous finish. It is also pH balanced which makes it especially great for oily hair types," said celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan, whose clients include Ashley Graham.

4. Bumble & Bumble Sunday Shampoo, $26, Sephora

"It's a once-a-week deep clean shampoo that cleanses thoroughly, but because you only use it once a week, it won't overstimulate your hair. It has ingredients like ginseng root (an astringent), rosemary (an anti-inflammatory) and sage (a natural cleanser)," said hair and makeup artist James McMahon whose clients include Britney Spears and Heidi Klum.

5. Ouidad Water Works Clarifying Shampoo, $18, Amazon

"I recommend that all of my clients use a high-quality clarifying shampoo once a week, and especially those with oily hair, to really help balance the hair and scalp out," said celebrity hairstylist Kendall Dorsey, whose clients include Usher and Cardi B.

"I like the Ouidad Clarifying Shampoo because it does a really great job of removing buildup (even a couple days’ worth of dry shampoo), but works gently, so you don’t have to worry about your hair being stripped."

6. Davines Oi Absolute Beautifying Shampoo, $19, Walmart

"This is a good starter shampoo to transition your hair from doing daily washes (which can cause more oil) to tri-weekly cleansing without constantly needing to worry about the scalp! It's also great for color-treated hair," said colorist Bianca Hillier of Andy Lecompte Salon in Los Angeles.

7. Pureology Purify Shampoo, $27, Amazon

"Pureology Purify Shampoo is a great option for oily hair, and since it’s infused with witch hazel and baking soda it’s a great detoxifying shampoo. It gently removes any residue weighing down oily hair," said celebrity hairstylist Lucy Gedjeyan whose clients include Allison Janney and Hailee Steinfeld.

8. Paul Mitchell Shampoo 2, $10, Amazon

"Deep clean hair with this lemony fresh clarifying shampoo," said Kathleen Firth, stylist and owner of Raika Studio Salon in New York City. "It is excellent for oily hair, removes dulling buildup and leaves locks squeaky clean."

9. 100% Pure Kelp and Mint Volumizing Shampoo, $20, Dermstore

"This is an amazing daily shampoo that really helps to combat oily hair. The combination of mint and kelp provides a cooling, scalp sensation that feels incredible, but also helps to remove oil and dirt while adding thickness and volume," Dorsey recommended.

10. Drybar’s On The Rocks Clarifying Charcoal Shampoo, $26, Nordstrom

"Because of its charcoal powder base, this shampoo easily removes the product buildup that usually weighs down naturally oily hair," Gedjeyan explained.

11. blowpro Faux Dry Shampoo, $14 (originally $21), Amazon

"This dry shampoo works wonders on oily hair — even on dark colors. Be sure to puff it at least eight inches away from your scalp. Start with a little and build as needed. If you get a little puff-happy, you can always spray water lightly with a spray bottle to correct," Jordan said.

12. Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, $28, Amazon

"This is my new go-to for cleansing because it helps restore the natural PH balance in the hair and repairs bonds, allowing for healthier maintenance," said Hillier. "When hair is healthy, the sebaceous glands won’t be overactive and create excessive oils on the scalp."

13. Tea Tree Scalp Care Anti-Thinning, $20, Amazon

"This cleanser with Regeniplex (a botanical blend with clover flower extract, pea peptides and Kakadu plum) gently removes impurities (without stripping natural oils) to prime the scalp for stronger, thicker-looking hair while also adding volume," Firth said.

14. Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub, $52, Amazon

"Thanks to the use of sea salt, this scrub washes away residue and dead skin cells that can be weighing the hair down. It is also pH balanced, so after rinsing, the hair feels squeaky clean," Marjan explained.

15. Shu Uemura Cleansing shampoo, $47, Amazon

"I love this cleansing shampoo because it helps prevent an oily scalp but still gives a nourishing finish that is safe for colored hair, too," recommended Hillier said.

