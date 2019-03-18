Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

March 18, 2019, 4:02 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Chrissy Callahan

Gray is here to stay!

Once upon a time, going gray was considered a fashion faux pas, but nowadays, more women are embracing their silver strands.

Surrendering to your silver siren can be pretty freeing, but it also comes with its own set of beauty challenges. Gray hair requires maintenance, too, so it helps to arm yourself with a powerhouse crop of products ready to rise to the challenge.

To help you get started, we consulted the pros, including celebrity hairstylists and salon owners, to find out which products they use on their clients with gray hair. Their picks will have you rocking those fabulous gray locks with ease!

1. Klorane Shampoo with Centaury, $15, Amazon

"Silver, gray and white hair all require extra care, especially in the shower," said celebrity hairstylist Kendall Dorsey. "Klorane uses an extract from the centaury flower, which helps to brighten and remove any yellow-brassy tones. It is also really gentle and adds a nice softness to gray hair that has started to change/get coarser in texture."

2. Tresemmé Root Touch-Up Spray, $8, Target

"If you're in that in awkward in between phase of going gray and growing out your original color, I love this spray that blends out stray gray strands and grown-out roots. It’s an instant temporary color spray and it easily blends with hair color for a seamless finish," said celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan, whose clients include Ashley Graham.

3. Sachajuan Hair Mousse, $28 (originally $31), Amazon

"For my clients with coarse gray hair, I love something with hold to apply to wet hair," said Brooke Jordan, owner and master stylist at Bird House salon in Brooklyn, New York. "Sachajuan’s medium hold mousse is brilliant, and because of their ocean-silk technology (which uses algae), the mousse is miraculously moisturizing, unlike many mousses which are highly drying."

4. Paul Mitchell Platinum Blonde Shampoo, $15, Amazon

"Ideal for blonde, highlighted, gray or white hair, this color-enriching formula brings out the best in blonde and silver hair by softening strands, adding moisture and banishing unwanted brassiness," said Kathleen Firth, stylist and owner of Raika Studio Salon in New York City.

5. Aveda Blue Malva Shampoo, $48, Nordstrom

"With violet and blue color additives, this shampoo really helps brighten dull gray tones. It also contains babassu seed oil, which has some of the same properties as coconut oil and is a great hair treatment," said Lucy Gedjeyan whose clients include Allison Janney and Hailee Steinfeld.

6. Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner, $28, Sephora

"As hair begins to gray, it starts to become drier," said Dorsey. "Dry hair is more prone to breakage, so it is important to use products that repair the hair versus just covering it up with surface layer hydrators. The Olaplex Conditioner actually helps to re-link broken bonds and strengthen the hair."

7. Amika Bust Your Brass Violet Leave-In Treatment, $25, Amazon

"The ultra violet pigment in this product really helps counteract any brassy undertones which usually make gray hair look muddy. With ingredients such as sea buckthorn berry, your hair will also feel nice and hydrated," Gedjeyan said.

8. R+Co Outer Space Flexible Hairspray, $31, Amazon

"Never underestimate the power of a good hairspray to tame those flyaways that come along with gray hair. R+CO’s Outer Space Flexible Hairspray is one of my favorites!" Jordan said.

9. RUSK Deepshine PlatinumX Mousse, $14, Amazon

"This lightweight alcohol-free styling product promotes luminosity and shine in gray hair," said hair and makeup artist James McMahon whose clients include Britney Spears and Heidi Klum.

10. Redken Color Extend Graydiant Shampoo, $22, Ulta

McMahon also recommended this duo from Redken. ""The purple/violet shampoo tones unwanted yellow and the conditioner actually deposits silvery tones back into your hair, enhancing the grey hue."

Redken Color Extend Graydient Conditioner, $22, Ulta

This conditioner also strengthens and softens hair according to the brand.

