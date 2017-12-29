This is the secret to Olympian Chloe Kim's frizz-free waves

Kim is known for her long locks, which have sported a number of colors, including bright pink and purple, though it's now a more reserved blond for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

So how does she keep her hair looking so natural despite training in tough winter weather? “As snowboarders, we’re constantly looking at products to combat all the elements for our skin and hair — the cold, dryness, high elevation, sun and wind take its toll,” Kim told Stylecaster.

1. Skip the hair dryer.

Kim told Seventeen magazine during a lighthearted word association game on beauty topics that she never uses a hair dryer. And when asked what she thought of when she heard the word “frizz,” she said, “morning hair.” So clearly frizz is an issue she has to combat daily.

2. Condition, condition, condition.

When it comes to conditioning, Kim told Seventeen magazine that she uses ColorProof Super Rich Moisture Conditioner to keep her color bright and prevent hair from getting dry. She told the magazine, “I purposely leave some behind so my hair continues to get conditioned for a bit even after I shower.”

3. Add a serum for extra protection.

Her go-to, all-around hair product is Paul Mitchell Skinny Serum, according to an interview with Stylecaster. “Since my hair never stays the same color for too long, it helps to keep my hair super healthy,” said Kim. “I can really feel how it conditions it, keeps it nice and silky, and helps to combat major frizz. I think it also helps me to dry my hair a lot quicker, which is important for me and the cold weather we train in.”

This item is selling out fast on Amazon, but it's also available on Walmart's site for $17.

And about that eyeliner she’s so hesitant to ruin? She told Stylecaster that Stila Waterproof Eyeliner ($22, Amazon) and Too Faced Mascara ($22, Amazon) are her favorites these days.

The snowboarder also partners with South Korean brand Laneige and posts frequently about their skin care and makeup products like BB Cushion with SPF 50+ ($35, Amazon) and Water Bank Essence ($29, Amazon).

For more Olympic athlete tips, check out these post-workout beauty routines Olympic athletes swear by.